Familiar round, familiar opponent.
Two years after Stanford ended the Lady Bears’ Cinderella tournament run in the 2019 Sweet 16, it is happening all over again.
Here is the scouting report of No. 1 seeded Stanford, and how to watch.
Previous Encounters
The last game was a close one. The Cardinals won 55-46 to end the then-No. 11 seeded Lady Bears’ tournament run. A lot has changed since then. Missouri State has a new face at head coach in the form of Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton. She took over the team after Kellie Harper departed for the same position at Tennessee.
With the coaching change has come some changes in how the team does things.
“We worked on our games individually (since Mox took over),” senior guard Brice Calip said. “We never really did that in the past. Everybody has been able to step up in any moment, not just our leading scorers.”
Players like Calip and junior forward Jasmine Franklin were underclassmen at the time, and they have matured a lot since then.
“I remember being young and inexperienced then,” Calip said. “(At the time) we were just there to enjoy the moment. This year we know we were born to be in this spotlight and show the nation our game.”
Advanced Stats
Stanford has played only five home games all year, which could play well into the bubble setup of the NCAA tournament.
The Cardinals average 78.6 points per game while allowing just under 53 per game. The Lady Bears hold a smaller average margin of victory, scoring 70.6 per game while giving up 55.9.
Stanford has four players who average at least 10 points per game, including Kiana Williams, Haley Jones, Lexie Hull and Cameron Brink. For a Lady Bears team that has made a point of playing good defense all year, this game will probably be the biggest ask.
What Mox says they need to do to win
“Respect all, fear none.”
This was Mox’s response when asked if she had any worry about the might of the Stanford program.
She said she wants her team to have confidence they can win this game going into it.
“I’m just going to go in there and walk with the same confidence I always do,” Mox said. “I’m going to focus on my team and put them in positions to be successful.”
How to watch
Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
When: Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m.
Television: ABC
Radio: 101.3 KTXR locally and other MSU Radio Network Stations