The Missouri State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams collected 13 first-place finishes in their wins over Southern Illinois on Saturday.
In their third of five home meets this season, the men’s team dominated the Salukis 159-82 while the women touched out Southern Illinois 132-111.
Missouri State has more home meets on this year’s schedule than in past years. Typically, the seasons alternate between travel-heavy and then home-heavy. This year happens to have more meets in Springfield.
Junior Libby Howell and senior Antonio Thomas each paved the way, claiming the top spot in both the 1,000- and 500-yard freestyle events.
Sophomore Arthur Cury started a four-event win streak after a first-place finish the 200 freestyle, followed by teammates junior Anna Miller and senior Samuel Senn in the 50 freestyle. Howell claimed the fourth victory in the 200 individual medley. Cury and Miller also led the pack in the 100 free.
Senior Haley Allen earned her first career win in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:07.85.
“To finish my senior season with more home meets is really special for me,” Allen said. “It really brings everything full circle. The energy at home is unmatched.”
Second-year Pawel Krawczyk didn’t stop the momentum there, pacing his way to a 1:51 200 butterfly to take the top spot.
Senior Sarah Allegri earned first in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:04.75. Sophomore Connor Funke and third-year Michael Hampel went 1-2 in the 200 breaststroke, securing their enormous lead over Southern Illinois.
Missouri State went out with a bang, grabbing top titles in both the men’s and women’s 400 freestyle relay.
The Bears have two more home meets against Drury and Evansville before the season is over.
“We’re excited about the home meets,” head coach Dave Collins said. “We feel like we race pretty tough in our home pool in front of our home crowd.”
Collins said while it’s important for him to get his team on the road and comfortable in different environments, not having to interrupt the training — or sleeping — schedule is pretty nice for his athletes.
“This place erupts on the pool deck here at home, and our swimmers are able to feed off that.”