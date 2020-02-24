The Missouri State women's tennis Bears dropped both of their weekend matchups at Cooper Tennis Complex. The first came on Friday as the University of Central Arkansas defeated MSU 5-2.
UCA took the doubles point to start the day, beating both pairs of MSU doubles by a score of 6-4 in both matches.
MSU’s singles dropped the final three points in the No. 1, 2 and 6 matches. Junior Claire Martin claimed a point in singles with a 6-1, 6-0 performance. Junior Ellie Burger also took home a singles victory after losing the first set, winning the last two 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The second match on the weekend slate was against the University of Nebraska Omaha. The Mavericks also defeated the Bears by a score of 5-2 and capitalized in singles matches.
MSU started out the day with a victory in doubles by freshman Alyson Piskulic and sophomore Anna Alons by a score of 6-2. Omaha went on to claim the next two doubles matches to take a point advantage.
Burger continued her momentum from Friday’s victory with another win in singles. Piskulic claimed the Bears’ second point with a 6-3, 7-6 victory as well. Omaha ended the match with victories at No. 1, 2, 4 and 5 positions to get the win.
“This was a tough weekend,” head coach Mallory Weber said regarding the losses. “We competed well but have to execute at a higher level.”
The Bears next match will be on the road at Saint Louis University on Friday, Feb. 28, at 12:45 p.m.