This afternoon the Lady Bears had to battle the Indiana State Lady Sycamores to take home another win on the road.
In typical Lady Bear fashion, they wasted no time getting points on the board as senior guard Brice Calip hit a 3-pointer, assisted by senior guard Sydney Wilson.
Wilson was able to pick off an ISU pass and send it over to senior forward Abi Jackson for two more Lady Bear points.
After going on a 12-0 in just under four minutes, the Sycamores were able to knock down two free throws to get them back on track. But the Lady Bears were able to outscore them in the first quarter 24-11.
Sophomore guard Paige Rocca was able to knock down a 3-pointer assisted by Jackson to start the second quarter.
The Sycamores were able to hold the Lady Bears scoreless for nearly two minutes and had the chance to put up seven more points to close the gap.
Calip was able to knock down a free throw for the Lady Bears, but the Sycamores quickly returned the favor by two free throws of their own.
At the half, Calip was looking for a last-second shot to extend the Lady Bear lead but just missed as the halftime buzzer sounded, 34-28.
Wilson got the scoring started for the Lady Bears during the second half and Calip followed behind with a jump shot, which put the Lady Bears up 38-30.
In the third quarter, the Sycamores were able to chip away at the Lady Bear lead by pulling down rebounds and making shots of their own to end the quarter 46-38.
Jackson was able to find the basket on an assist by Wilson to get the fourth quarter going and was fouled on the shot but couldn’t convert the extra point.
The Sycamores were left open at the three-point line and were able to tie the game 52-52 with 2:09 left.
Senior guard Mariah White was able to shake her defender for a jumper assisted by Wilson and soon after, White was able to find Jackson for another basket.
The Lady Bears were able to push ahead and take their second road game win this week, 62-58.
“This team is not the old Indiana State,” head coach Amaka “Mox” Agugua-Hamilton said in a postgame radio interview.
In previous seasons, the Sycamores have finished near the bottom of the conference but came into this game ahead of the Lady Bears in conference play.
“I’m happy about this win, we have to knock teams off one at a time,” Mox said. ‘We found a way to get it done.”
Next week the Lady Bears travel to Southern Illinois to play the Salukis on Feb. 4.
