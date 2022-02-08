A trio of Soccer Bears will be starting their professional career close to Springfield.
On Monday, it was announced that goaltender Michael Creek, defender Kyle Hiebert and forward Josh Dolling, who played their last seasons at MSU in the fall, signed to be a part of St. Louis City Soccer Club. STL City is a new MLS organization that will begin its first season this year.
All three were important parts of the Bears’ three-straight postseason appearances from 2019-2021, including the 2021 spring season’s Sweet 16 run. Hiebert and Dolling were three-time United Soccer Coaches All-Americans, and Creek was a four-time CoSIDA All-American.
The players were signed to STL CITY 2’s roster. The team is a part of the MLS NEXT Pro League, which launched last year and is in the third-tier of American soccer behind the United Soccer League and Major League Soccer.
“We wanted this team to be about development and to provide opportunities for players to learn the CITY soccer philosophy and hopefully we can see a few of these guys make the transition to the first team next year,” said John Hackworth, the organization’s Director of Coaching and current interim coach of STL CITY 2.
Follow Stephen Terrill on Twitter, @stevethe2nd
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.