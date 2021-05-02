The MIssouri State men’s soccer team bested the Maryland Terrapins 2-1 to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Wilmington, North Carolina.
It is the first time in program history the team has advanced this far in the tournament.
The first half of the game saw the Bears out-shoot the Terrapins 9-3, but neither team managed to get the ball in the net.
Senior forward Josh Dolling seemed to open the scoring midway through the second half, before the goal got called back due to an offsides.
Maryland tallied the game’s first score in the 83rd minute as Eric Matzelevich snuck a shot past the Bears senior goalkeeper Michael Creek.
The goal kicked off a wild and fast last seven minutes.
Two minutes later sophomore forward Jon Koka responded off an assist from senior defender Connor Langan to even the game at one.
Then, in the 89th minute, Koka struck again off a breakaway, getting the ball past Terrapins keeper Jamie Lowell to put the Bears ahead.
Koka said there was no doubt in his mind that he was going to convert the second scoring chance into a goal.
“As soon as I saw myself in front of the goal and the goalie was the only one in front of me, I knew I was scoring this goal,” Koka said. “There was no way I was missing that.”
The Terrapins had a chance to tie with 20 seconds on the clock, but the attempt went high and Missouri State advanced to the next round.
Head coach Jon Leamy emphasized keeping the win in context of the bigger goal, winning the national championship.
“This was absolutely unbelievable, and we’re excited about it...but the team came out here expecting to win,” Leamy said. “They weren’t happy when we gave that goal up. I thought they were the better team. I thought they dominated with play. The boys were well prepared.”
The Bears play the winner of the Washington vs Grand Canyon game on May 6 in Cary, North Carolina. Kickoff time is still to be announced.
