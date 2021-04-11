Due to inclement weather in Normal, Illinois, the Missouri State softball Bears weekend series has been cancelled, a Missouri State release said.
The Bears were scheduled to face the Illinois State Redbirds in a three-game series this weekend.
The Bears will wrap up their road trip in Valparaiso, Indiana on April 17-18 competing against the Valparaiso Crusaders, and will compete in their series-finale matchup against Southern Illinois on April 21 at Killian Stadium.
