Despite having its best season in 31 years, the Missouri State football team may not even make it into the playoffs.
In a normal year, the playoff field is 24 teams. This year it is only 16. With conference champions being awarded 10 spots as automatic qualifiers, MSU will have to land one of the six at-large bids.
The Bears currently hold a 5-4 record, 5-1 in Missouri Valley Football Conference play, with losses to distinguished FBS and FCS programs. They have also beaten three ranked opponents.
Their fate will be decided by the FCS playoff selection committee.
“(The committee) will go to Indianapolis on April 17,” said Kyle Moats, Missouri State’s Director of Athletics and chair of the FCS playoff selection committee. “We’ll have all the information from the schools that we think are eligible for the playoff. We’ll get in a room and hash it out and scrub them with the things I just mentioned.”
The “things just mentioned” are what committee members take into account when determining playoff teams.
Moats said those were "Overall record, record against Division I opponents, non-conference record, record against opponents from other FCS automatic qualifying conferences, record against FBS opponents, head-to-head record, common opponents record.”
Here’s how MSU stacks up in some of those categories.
Overall record: 5-4
Division I record: 5-4
Non-conference record: 0-3
Record against FCS schools from conferences that award an automatic qualifier spot: 5-3
FBS record: 0-1
The Bears have put together a more impressive resume in the spring season as compared to the fall. All of their wins have come in the spring. Those fall losses will still matter when the committee meets.
“We take the full year into consideration,” said Scott Carter, East Tennessee State’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and committee member. “It’s a great consideration to take in how a team is playing right now. If somebody started 3-0 but lost their last two, or if somebody started 0-2 but has won their last three, do you tip the hat to the team who's getting hot right now?”
Missouri State falls into the category of teams that are “getting hot right now.”
MSU has been ranked at No. 15 and 14 in the Stats Perform FCS top 25, beaten three ranked opponents and are on a four-game win streak. MSU also holds a share of the MVFC title.
“The coaches poll is the only poll that’s used,” Moats said. “You may see some other polls out there, like (Stats Perform), that poll is not used. We don’t look at that poll.”
MSU currently sits at No. 18 in the Coaches Poll after being No. 23 last week. Despite the jump, they are still outside of the top-16.
Winning a share of the MVFC’s regular-season title will not help them either. The automatic qualifier spot will go to the winner of the MVFC's tie breaking procedures. It will be either North Dakota State or South Dakota State, but not Missouri State.
There are a few things working for the Bears, however. Especially the conference they play in.
“There are six schools in the Missouri Valley that are ranked inside the top 25,” Carter said. “The competition within that league is certainly well respected. The Missouri Valley will be one of the first conversations, from an at-large perspective, that the committee will have.”
“Missouri State has done a good body of work,” Moats said. “Obviously our spring has been successful. Our body of work is good, we’ve got an excellent strength of schedule. Those are all things we can take into the committee and see what they say. But we are certainly under consideration (for a playoff bid).”
While having its Director of Athletics as the chair of the committee, Moats will not be able to give MSU any kind of advantage. The same will apply to other committee members whose schools are in the discussion.
“When you get in there, they are not worried about the AD at Missouri State and feeling nice about him,” Moats said. “When we go into the room and the discussion about Missouri State happens — I am not in the room. When (Carter’s) school comes up, he is not in the room.”
Something Carter mentioned repeatedly as part of the selection process was looking at film, which could play into MSU’s hand.
“A lot of what we’re going to do when we get to Indianapolis — break down teams in the discussion and watch their games,” Carter said. “We will watch it for ourselves, and that may end up being the tiebreaker more so than a normal year.”
The Bears’ spring film will likely be seen as more indicative of the team as compared to the fall, since head coach Bobby Petrino has done a significant roster overhaul on the offensive side of the ball for the spring.
MSU has done all they can do. The team has massively improved from the fall season, went 5-1 in conference play, won three times against ranked opponents and earned a share of the MVFC title.
The bracket will be revealed on Sunday, April 18 at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU.
