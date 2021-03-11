The Missouri State football team will travel to Vermillion, South Dakota to face off against the University of South Dakota on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m.
Both teams enter the game with a 1-1 record in the spring season and are rolling out young, dynamic quarterbacks to lead their offenses.
Here’s a look at what to expect from each team heading into the game.
Missouri State
MSU has taken a new offensive approach under new head coach Bobby Petrino. Petrino and his staff have recruited heavily at the running back and offensive line positions, and it paid off for the Bears in the first week of the season.
The team rushed 45 times for 155 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per carry against Western Illinois University. While the yards per carry number is lower overall, freshman running back Celdon Manning and redshirt sophomore running back Jeremiah Wilson rushed for 4.3 and 5.4 yards per carry respectively.
The Bears did not have the same success against North Dakota State University. MSU only averaged 1.9 yards per carry in its 25-0 loss on Saturday, March 5.
“We’ve got to get consistent with being able to run and play-action pass,” Petrino said in his weekly media availability on Monday. “I’d like to be 50% on first-and-10 with run and pass.”
MSU has also struggled to put together consistent, mistake-free scoring drives on offense.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Johnson has accounted for three turnovers in the spring season.
“Our team, as we watched the video, learned that we have to play mistake-free and error-free,” Petrino said. “I think we’re getting closer. You see a lot of improvement, but we’re not there yet.”
All but one MSU turnover in the spring season has come while in opponent territory. MSU has possibly lost out on 21 points due to turnovers so far this season.
Sacks have also continued to be an issue for the Bears. Not only has Johnson been sacked eight times, but senior quarterback Max Struck and freshman quarterback Jake Van Dyne were also each sacked once in the NDSU game, bringing the sack total to 10 over the course of two games.
Defense is where the Bears are most confident. MSU’s defense is one of the best in the Football Championship Series at creating turnovers and creating pressure.
The Bears rank fourth in the FCS with nine forced turnovers. They also rank third in total sacks with 14, a combination that doesn’t bode well for USD.
The Coyotes have allowed nine sacks in their first two games of the spring season. The edge-rushing duo of juniors Isaiah Sayles and Kevin Ellis could have good games against a sack-prone USD offensive line.
South Dakota
USD runs an up-tempo, pass-heavy offense from the shotgun, quarterbacked by freshman Carson Camp. Camp has passed for 207 yards per game, two touchdowns and two interceptions through two games. Camp is also good at using his mobility to extend plays and even run with the football. He’s totaled 50 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown so far this season.
“He’s got a good, live arm,” Petrino said. “What we have to do is get pressure on him. I like our defensive front. It’s certainly one of the strengths of our team.”
MSU has done a remarkable job neutralizing its opponents’ best receiving threat. Senior cornerback Jeremey Webb’s receivers are rarely targeted and he consistently shuts down the opposing team’s best receiver. Through five games, Webb ranks third in the FCS with four passes defended and first in interceptions with three.
USD spreads the wealth in the passing game. Eight different Coyotes have caught a pass so far this season. Senior Caleb Vander Esch leads USD in catches with nine for 90 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt freshman receiver Carter Bel leads the team in yards with 121 and yards per catch with 17.3. Junior receiver Jaevon McQuitty is a solid third option, averaging 13.4 yards per catch.
USD’s passing attack and up-tempo offense are strategies MSU isn’t fully accustomed to seeing. Mixing in rushes from senior running back Kai Henry along with the fast pace of play could give MSU some troubles on the defensive side of the ball.
The game will kick off at 1 p.m. in Vermillion, South Dakota. You can watch the game on ESPN3 and ESPN+. You can also listen to a broadcast of the game on the MSU Radio Network.
