The Missouri State women’s soccer season opening match against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock was canceled on Sunday, September 13.
Due to several players in quarantine due to COVID, Little Rock did not have enough active players to compete in the Bears’ home opener.
The match was originally supposed to be the first athletic competition on campus since March.
The women’s soccer Bears are scheduled to start their season with a road match at Central Arkansas on October 15. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.