The Missouri State women’s soccer team won on Friday and Sunday, beating Tulsa 5-1 on Friday and Murray State 1-0 on Sunday.
The match against Tulsa had a quiet first half.
The Bears passed up several shot opportunities in favor of passes, something Bears head coach Rob Brewer has said in the past the team needs to improve on.
The second half had significantly more offense. Tulsa dominated the first 15 minutes of play, leading to a Tulsa goal in the 54th minute. In the 62nd minute, junior forward Jordan Eickelman scored the tying goal.
The Bears scored four more goals in less than 17 minutes, completely taking Tulsa out of the game. Sophomore forward Kennady Orlick scored the final two goals 3 minutes apart.
“This week we’ve really been working on driving to the end line and finding open people,” Orlick said after beating Tulsa. “In that moment, I was given an easy pass and put it in.”
The 1-0 victory against the Murray State Racers on Sunday was a hot one — the temperature on the pitch reached 105 during the game.
The Bears used 21 different players and a unique rest system to combat the heat.
“When a player would come off the field in the first half — we sent them to the locker room, that way they had plenty of time to cool down,” Brewer said. “I think that worked well for us.”
The Bears struck quickly in the first half; freshman forward Unnur Bergsdottir scored her third goal of the season in the 17th minute.
The Bergsdottir goal was the deciding one, but the Bears’ defense was given a tall task in containing Murray State forward Miyah Watford, who had four of the Racers seven shots.
“(Watford) really just wanted to run at us,” said junior goaltender Kaitlin Maxwell, who has 36 saves this season after beating Murray State. “We really tried to be on the same page and deny all of her through-balls and crosses.”
The Bears improve to 5-1-1 after Sunday’s win, but Brewer said he thinks there are things to work on systems-wise.
“At the beginning of the season — even last spring — we’ve been preaching keep the ball, move it around on defense,” Brewer said. “Now, it’s just kick it and get it out of there. It’s taking time to adjust to that.”
