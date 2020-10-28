The Missouri State womens’ tennis team went to ITA Regionals and defeated multiple opponents on Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24.
Friday was a rough first day for the Bears. The team went match after match with results of 6 losses and no wins for the Bears in Round 64 going against multiple teams.
Day two consisted of singles and doubles matches, where the Bears were able to make up for the mistakes made in day one.
The start of day two, in Round 32 consisting of singles consolation, the first match was a win for Sophomore Alyson Piskulic due to a retreat from opponent Ishimura from UCA.
After Piskulic’s win, the Bears were able to snag three more wins in Round 32. Senior Ellie Burger defeated Boggs from OSU with a 6-3, 6-0 win. Junior Mara Presot got a 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (8) win against Hamanga from UCA, and Freshman Tiffani Nash won a 6-1, 6-1 match against Southerland from Arkansas.
With the results from those three players, the Bears were able to advance to Round 16.
In the round of 16 singles matches, the Bears lost four matches against Mizzou, TCU, North Texas and UCA.
"I'm really proud with how we bounced back today," head coach Mallory Weber said in a press release. "We played very well all day and saw some wins which will propel the team into the spring."
The Bears conclude the fall season and will pick up again in the spring.