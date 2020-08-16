Where to go for the best deals in town
Thrifting, the act of shopping at second-hand stores, flea markets or garage sales, has become increasingly popular among college students in recent years.
In 2019, it was predicted that one in three Gen Z-ers would buy secondhand, a 46% increase from sales in 2017, according to thredUP’s 2019 Resale Report.
People who thrift frequently do so for multiple reasons, including sustainability and cost efficiency.
108 million tons of non-renewable resources are used each year to produce clothing and the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is landfilled every second, Thredup’s report states.
Thrifting is a classic example of reducing, reusing and recycling. Rather than throwing out old items, donate them and consider stopping by a secondhand store to purchase reusable products instead of buying new.
Not only is thrifting impactful on the environment, but it is also cost-efficient — a benefit for most college students.
There are thrift stores on nearly every corner in Springfield, but there are a handful of student favorites that shouldn’t be passed up.
(STD) Springfield Textile Department Flea Market
1820 E. Trafficway St.
STD Flea Market, or Springfield Textile Department, is a large flea market with over 100 vendor booths inside. The flea market includes a variety of products from antique furniture, vintage clothing and even a few newer handmade pieces, such as inspirational, modge-podge wall decor and custom decal ashtrays, featuring the faces of That 70’s Show characters.
Jack Morgan, junior hospitality major, said the flea market is a great store to get lost in.
“They have countless aisles with very unique items that have multiple purposes,” Morgan said.
Red Racks Thrift Store
Various locations
There are three Red Racks Thrift Stores in Springfield, all with their own flare. Red Racks, owned and operated by the Disabled American Veterans, sells clothing, accessories, furniture and an array of media, including books, movies and vinyl records.
A signature department at all Red Racks locations is a “vintage shop,” which includes hand-picked, curated items. These products are usually priced higher than other clothing and accessory items.
Morgan said Red Racks is his favorite thrift store in Springfield.
“I enjoy going into one because there is always something unique to be found,” Morgan said. “I also like that Red Racks proceeds go to help veterans.”
Frequent customers can sign up for Red Racks text alerts to be notified about sale dates.
Thrift Haven
1312 S. Glenstone Ave.
Thrift Haven, a nonprofit organization, donates all proceeds to Fair Haven Children’s Home, a foster home neighborhood located in Strafford, Missouri, according to the organization’s website.
Thrift Haven sells clothing, appliances, electronics and more.
Camryn Mahnken, junior global studies major, said Thrift Haven’s selection is a hit or miss, but she always leaves with something.
“Their prices are not inflated like many other thrift stores in the area, (and) I love that my money goes to a good cause when I shop there,” Mahnken said.
MCB (Missouri Council for the Blind) New Image Thrift Store
2713 N. Kansas Expressway
MCB New Image Thrift Store is another nonprofit organization. All proceeds are collected and distributed back to the Missouri Council of the Blind.
According to its website, MCB is the largest blind consumer organization in Missouri, with over 700 members.
Alyssa Decker, junior hospitality leadership major, said MCB New Image Thrift Store is one of her favorite secondhand stores in Springfield, as she’s always able to leave with the best products.
“I’ve always found the best finds at their store, including more than just clothes, like books and vinyl,” Decker said. “I also love that it’s local and the profits are used for good.”
With over 20 thrift stores in Springfield to choose from, college students are bound to find a few hidden gems for a reasonable price.