Missouri State University has no shortage of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM organizations for students to get involved in on campus.
From clubs like the Society of Science Educators to the economics club, there is an organization for everyone interested in STEM at Missouri State.
Ashley Schunzel, president of the Society of Science Educators (SoSE), has been a member of the club since it was founded in 2017.
The club aims to “increase awareness of teaching as a profession in formal and non-formal settings, while developing effective science teaching practices as well as leadership skills,” Schunzel said.
Students interested in the club can attend monthly meetings and professional development events hosted by SoSE and volunteer at science-related activities, such as the science olympiad and the science and engineering fair.
A club on campus that deals with technology is the Computer Science club, which aims to take advantage of the capabilities of technology to make the lives of others easier.
Siming Liu, assistant professor of computer science and the club’s chapter advisor, said the Computer Science club helps students get ready for job interviews, learn how to program in python— a coding language — while also teaching members to problem solve.
Liu said his favorite part about being in the club is the chance to meet “enthusiastic students who are excited about a variety of interesting topics in computer science.”
The club also teaches students how to use widely-used software development programs, such as GitHub, which puts members a step ahead of other job candidates.
The club even created an extension which helps MSU students organize their four year plan.
Along with science and technology-based clubs at MSU, there are also several clubs available to engineering majors.
Engineering clubs available for students include the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, which both provide unique and professional opportunities for future engineers.
Students who are interested in math-related fields, such as economics, should consider joining the Economics club.
This club focuses on how economics affects everyday life, keeps up with the job market and furthers educational opportunities for students interested in economics, which you can find more about on their Campus Link page.
While there is not a specific math club at MSU, there is a process students can go through if they are interested in creating one.
According to the Missouri State website, students must attend a meeting to discuss student funding, find an advisor and students to support the organization, get it approved by the Student Government Association and go through training.
The process could take a couple weeks or months, but if a student is passionate enough, nothing will get in the way of starting a club.
The amount of opportunities for STEM majors at MSU are endless, and the clubs are not just for STEM majors. Anyone interested in the subject is encouraged to get involved.