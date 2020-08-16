If the same old study spots on campus aren’t working anymore and you need a change of scenery, there are plenty of stellar spots off campus that can provide the ideal environment to cram for the upcoming test or to grind on that paper due at midnight.
Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park
Studying outside can work wonders for productivity. Increased natural energy, reduced stress and improved mood are some of the benefits of working and studying outdoors, according to Ashford University. That’s why I recommend setting up camp in one of Springfield’s parks.
Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park is one of my favorite study spots off campus. Sporting plenty of benches and picnic tables in the shade, the serenity at Nathanael Greene offers a peace of mind you might not be able to get on a daily basis. When the weather is right – sunny, breezy, not too humid – heading to a park for your next study session might be just what the professor ordered.
The top of the botanical center at Nathanael Greene also has tables overlooking a pond, which is a truly amazing view for studying.
Possibly one of the most helpful features of Nathanael Greene is the vast garden landscapes. Beautiful gardens and meandering trails like these are great for a short stroll to clear your head during a study break.
Nathanael Greene is open to the public seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.
The Library Center
The Library Center is located just south of James River Freeway at 4653 S. Campbell Ave. The library is quite large, but its size does not leave an intimidating impression, as the layout of the building features several small, comfortable nooks.
Kathleen O’Dell, the library’s community relations director, said there are a plethora of resources available at the library for students aside from a calm and comfortable study environment.
Test proctoring, public computer access and interlibrary loans (borrowing resources from other libraries) are some of the services The Library Center offers. Patrons can also check out Chromebooks and iPads for in-library use.
“If we don’t have the book or DVD or CD that you want, we can get it for you from thousands of other libraries across the country (that) we have partnerships with,” O’Dell said.
O’Dell said students living on campus whose permanent address is outside of Greene County are able to sign up for a free library card.
One of the biggest differences between The Library Center and the Duane G. Meyer Library on campus is the study rooms. At The Library Center, patrons using personal study rooms receive a key to the room. So if you leave the room to browse the bookshelves, your belongings stay safe. Study rooms are available for reservation online at thelibrary.org.
O’Dell also explained that the library staff is well trained to monitor patron conduct.
“They’re equipped to respond if someone feels uncomfortable around another library visitor,” O’Dell said. “It is a very safe place.”
The Library Center is one of 10 branches in the county, so most services offered at The Library Center are also available at other locations.
Through August 31, library summer hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Regular hours are 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The library also has an in-house coffee shop called Mudhouse, not to be mistaken for Mudhouse Coffee located downtown.
Mudhouse Coffee
Mudhouse Coffee is located just off of Park Central Square, a 10-minute walk from campus, at 323 South Ave. The hissing of milk frothers, the clinking of silverware and the general hustle-bustle of a well-populated coffee shop can be a great motivator for a serious study session.
Freshman Conor Hughes has been working at Mudhouse for about a year. He said his favorite part about the coffee shop is its homey feel and pleasant vibe.
“It’s a really chill atmosphere in here,” Hughes said. “There is a lot of background noise, but there’s not an overpowering amount.”
Why do people choose Mudhouse over other study spots?
“Well, we have good coffee,” Hughes said with a laugh.
In addition to drinks and snacks, Mudhouse offers a variety of environments all in one building, from bright, casual seating near the entrance to dimly-lit, more secluded tables near the back. Whether you’re doing a solo-study or in a study group, Mudhouse is the next place to check out.
Mudhouse is open for dine-in; COVID-19 reduced hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.
When it comes to studying smart, changing up the study location can be one of the best techniques for productivity. Next time you’re at an impasse for your research paper, or if you’ve been re-reading the same paragraph in your textbook without actually comprehending the words, try mixing up the physical environment of your study space. Springfield has a wide variety of places to make the studying experience as enjoyable as possible.