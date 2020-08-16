Sports are back. I think.
As I sit here in mid-July writing this, the MLB, NHL and NBA seem on track to return to play within a few weeks.
The NCAA also seems poised to return, but at a cost. COVID-19 testing is an expensive endeavor, and for mid-major schools like Missouri State, it is a strain on an already tight budget.
This year is going to be interesting for MSU athletics. If the MSU football team does not play its opening game against Oklahoma this fall, the university is out $1.2 million in athletic funding. Half of that is from the canceled NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the spring, and the other half is the guaranteed money from OU as payment for the game.
Volleyball and beach volleyball have already been consolidated into a single program due to budget cuts for the upcoming year. Head coach Steven McRoberts, in his first year in Springfield, has given the impression of being excited to take on the challenge. I would not want to be in his position, especially with the burden of being in charge of an indoor team that has had a tumultuous past year.
If the OU football game is canceled, I am not sure what MSU’s course of action will be. MSU is at the point where cutting sports will cause trouble for their NCAA and federal aid standing.
In order to be a Division I school, a university must offer at least six men’s sports. MSU has six.
Cutting women’s sports is equally hard. The current count of 10 women’s sports is kept that way in order to remain Title IX compliant.
It would be unfortunate to see any program go in the event the money is not there. I have had interactions with a fair number of coaches and players on most teams during my time at The Standard, and all of them have been professional and welcoming to me.
In addition, the athletes are all playing games they have devoted a significant amount of time to. It would be sad to see their hard work ripped away by circumstances beyond anyone’s control.
Now, that is a fairly depressing view of what the sports year could be at MSU. It could also surprise us. Things could turn out all right with precautions like widespread testing and masking coming through for us. There could be a repeat playoff appearance for the men’s soccer team and another season in the top-25 for the Lady Bears.
Sports are a positive force in the world. I just hope by the time the date rolls around for kickoff, puck drop, first pitch and so on, things are in place to have them.