Not living at home or in a dorm for the first time can be tough. However, there are a few tips and tricks which might answer a few questions about living off-campus.
Tayler Detten, an alumnus of MSU, made safety a priority.
“I got a big, scary-looking dog for security reasons and everyone knew, so nobody messed with me ever in years of living alone,” Detten said.
Detten said if you don’t want to pay the price for a home security system, consider buying door chime sensors that sound like an alarm.
“A four pack is $20,” Detten said. “My neighbors at a really sketchy place used to comment on my ‘alarm’ all the time.”
Detten said that when she was out of town, her friends would drive by her home to make sure everything was fine.
If you live alone, Detten said to get close with neighbors.
“Try to make friends with one or two neighbors so they can help look out for you,” Detten said. “Let people know what you’re doing, since nobody’s home to know if you’re safe or not.”
Grace Murray, a senior entertainment management major, offered tips which help with the transition of moving off-campus.
“Always plan an extra 30 minutes for parking and commute,” Murray said.
Aside from having enough time to get onto campus, Murray also offered advice for having enough money for food.
Murray said it is helpful to make a “standard grocery list” that fits a budget and go to the store at regular intervals.
Not only will the way students get food when living off campus, but students’ health will change as well.
“Exercise since you won’t be walking around campus as much and try not to go back and forth to home between classes,” Murray said.
Murray said separating your work and chill space is also important.
“Get as much work done as you can on campus between classes, so that home is more of a reprieve,” Murray said.
Whether it be safety or practicality, living off-campus for the first time is going to be a big change, so just learn as you go.