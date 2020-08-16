Shopping for your freshman year dorm can be hard, especially when there are so many things you may not know you need!
We’ve got you covered with the top 10 dorm essentials at Missouri State University.
Rollable Three-tier Cart
A reliable, three-tier cart is a must for your dorm. You can put anything from makeup or snacks to medicine in it. The best part about a cart is that it rolls, so you can move it freely throughout your dorm. It is convenient and helps students utilize the small amount of space in the dorms.
Power Strip
A power strip is another important item to bring with you to college. Ask any college student, and this is one thing you will not want to forget. With all of the different chargers and plug-in devices in today’s world, two outlets will not be enough. To maximize the use of the outlet, buy a power strip.
Table Fan
Let’s face it. No one can really control the temperature in the dorms. Once the heat comes on, the dorms can get insanely hot, which is why it is so important to have a fan at your disposal. Having a fan will keep the air flowing in your dorm and cool you down when it’s too hot.
Blue Light Glasses
Blue light glasses are a newer item that I never knew I would need until I got to college. A lot of college work is done online, and blue light glasses protect your eyes from a computer or phone’s blue light waves, help you stay focused and reduce tired eyes. The benefits are worth it and there are some on Amazon for only $20.
Snacks!
The great thing about college life is that you get to choose what you eat in your dorm. It’s important to have a good balance between healthy snacks, as well as some sweets when you want to treat yourself. Be sure not to stock up on all junk food, because the freshman 15 is a very real thing. Plus, who doesn’t love a good bowl of fruit every once in a while?
Crates/drawers for under your bed
Storage in dorm rooms can be tricky, especially because you are moving so much stuff into such a tiny space. Crates and drawers are essential to maximizing the amount of space you have. Depending on the dorm building you live in, you might be able to raise your bed. In some dorms, the beds do not raise, but you can still find crates to go under it so you can utilize that space.
Planner
Having a personal planner is important to keep track of assignments throughout the year. College is different from high school in the sense that you are largely responsible to know when things are due. Your professors will not always remind you about your assignments, which is why it is crucial to have a planner.
Rain Boots
If you’ve ever heard anything about Springfield, you have probably heard that the city gets its fair share of rain. Nothing is worse than walking across campus in wet tennis shoes, so invest in a pair of rain boots.
Pictures
For a lot of incoming freshmen, it is the first time you will be away from home for such a long period of time. Having a handful of pictures to put on your wall and remind you of your home will help you if you are ever feeling homesick. If you are feeling homesick, there’s an article in this issue to help you with that as well.
BearWear
Last but not least, stock up on some BearWear! The bookstore on campus has plenty of BearWear to choose from, and you can even find some clothing online on the bookstore’s website. You’ll need to be repping your new school to show your bear pride wherever you go.