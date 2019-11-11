November is National Native American Heritage Month, otherwise known as Native and Indigenous Heritage Month at Missouri State University. This month is a time to celebrate the diverse cultures, traditions and histories of Native people.
According to the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), the month is a time to acknowledge the contributions that Native people have made and raise awareness about the challenges they have faced both historically and in the present.
In the 1830s, President Andrew Jackson passed the Indian Removal Act to secure Indian land for white cotton farmers. This act led to the forced removal and relocation of thousands of Natives from the Southeast region of the U.S. to the West.
The Natives took the journey on foot. The trip was deemed the “Trail of Tears” by the Cherokee, one of the tribes who faced displacement. Roughly 4,000 Natives died as a result of the forced removal.
Of the nine states the trail runs through, Missouri has more miles of Cherokee Trail of Tears than any other state, running about 600 miles.
The Trail of Tears runs through Springfield. The first group arrived in late 1837 and the last group left in February 1839.
Terry Whaley, the former executive director for Ozark Greenways, stressed the magnitude of this event.
“The Trail of Tears was a major experience in the development of the United States, which for many decades was forgotten, and brushed over in history books,” Whaley said. “It is a story in our country’s development which needs more attention and needs to be told so the actions which lead to the Trail of Tears are not repeated.”
Ozark Greenways is a non-profit organization in Springfield that works towards creating interconnected trails for multi-purpose use. Whaley was executive director when volunteers of Greene County Historic Sites informed him land acquired by Ozark Greenways was very close to the original route of the Trails of Tears.
When acquiring the corridor of land, Whaley did not know it had any historical significance before being approached by the Greene County Historic Sites. Whaley had been working with a developer in 2003 to preserve open space in a residential area.
After speaking with the developer, the developer decided to give Ozark Greenways a railroad corridor that ran through the subdivision. The railroad had not been used in over 20 years and was overgrown. At the time, Ozark Greenways had no immediate plans for the land. That is, until the volunteers from the Greene County Historic Sites reached out in 2010.
Volunteers at Greene County Historic Sites were seeking permission to place a sign that noted the historical significance of the land. This request inspired Whaley to investigate other areas in Missouri where the Trail of Tears ran through and consider the possibility of establishing a longer, stronger trail segment that could be added into their trail network.
Eventually, a mile-long trail composed of finely crushed gravel was placed along the corridor. The trail is located near Republic Road and Golden Avenue. Along the trail, there are six educational kiosks and a sign designating the trail as a National Historic Trail. It was the first one to be placed in Greene County and it took over a year to get approval to use the Trail of Tears logo. Whaley and the Greene County Historic Sites had to get permission from the Cherokee Nation.
At the end of the trail, where the gravel meets concrete, a mosaic by local artist, Christine Schilling, can be seen. It is a Trail of Tears emblem surrounded by footprints. There are three sets of footprints — a mother, father and child.
Whaley says there was originally opposition and concern to the making of the trail, because it runs behind a neighborhood.
“Yes, there was concern and opposition,” Whaley said. “Education, outreach, good communications and relationship building got us through it well enough to build sections of trail.”
Whaley is proud to have brought awareness to the Trail of Tears.
“Springfield has a great opportunity to capture the storytelling of the experience and the stories of the Cherokee people,” Whaley said.
Mary Kromrey, current executive director for Ozark Greenways, finds that the trail offers a moment for people to reflect on the tragedy of the Trail of Tears.
“Walking along this trail provides an opportunity to be quiet and to be reflective about this time in our nation’s history where people, like you and me, were forced to leave their homes,” Kromrey said.
Whaley said the reactions of those walking the trail are strong.
“It can be a very emotional experience for anyone who takes the time to learn the story and reflect that you are walking where Trail of Tears Native Americans also walked,” Whaley said.
Kromrey said they are currently working towards acquiring more of the corridor to extend the trail.