Cassandra Hearsch graduated from Missouri State University last spring with a degree in general studies. During her time at MSU, she was able to take advantage of several services offered by the TRIO programs.
TRIO is a national organization offering services to students in sixth grade through graduate school. MSU offers two TRIO programs on campus, including Upward Bound, a program geared toward high school students, and Student Support Services, a program for college students.
TRIO frequently assists first-generation college students, students with financial issues and students who are disabled. The organization offers one-on-one tutoring services, monthly adviser appointments, a peer mentoring program and much more.
After being referred to explore TRIO’s resources, Hearsch sent in an application and was paired with an adviser who provided her with both educational and emotional support.
“The TRIO staff are amazing,” Hearsch said. “Besides always making sure my grades were good, they made sure I was doing OK mentally. TRIO is one of those offices that just really, really cares for students.”
Rebecca Stewart, executive director for TRIO programs, has been working with TRIO for almost four years, holding various positions around the country.
“We consider ourselves to be a family, and we treat all of our students that way,” Stewart said. “I think students just feel they can be comfortable and be themselves.”
According to Stewart, TRIO programs currently serve over 200 MSU students.
“Missouri State has about a 35% first-generation student rate,” Stewart said. “With a percentage that high, we need this program to help support those students coming to campus.”
All TRIO services are free to students, however, there is a short application process. Forms can be found on the MSU website or in the TRIO office, located in the library adjacent to the Bear CLAW. After eligibility is determined, a customized program is tailored to best serve the student.
Hearsch invites students to check out TRIO and give its services a try.
“I left TRIO with people I can contact for the rest of my life,” Hearsch said.
Hearsch encourages struggling students to push through hard times and to take advantage of the many resources the university offers.
“I had to get over myself and admit I needed help,” Hearsch said. “Once I got past that, I realized how many organizations on campus were there to help. Don’t be afraid to reach out.”