The residence halls on Missouri State University’s campus are equipped with communal kitchens, often on the first floor of each building. But most college students living on campus don’t regularly cook meals because the dining halls provide fresh food every day.
Garst, Blair-Shannon and Kentwood are the three dining halls on campus. They are all equipped with salad bars, pizza stations and burger and hot dog bars.
With so many options available in the buffet-style cafeterias, students may find it hard to decide on what to eat.
Abby Beyer, junior speech pathology major, said she regularly used the panini press to make sandwiches and chicken quesadillas when the offered main entrees didn’t satisfy her at Garst.
Beyer said she would ask for grilled chicken, grab cheese from the salad bar and tortillas from the sandwich area. She’d then shred the chicken and load all of her ingredients into the tortilla and cook it on the panini press.
Sour cream can be located in the communal fridges to top or dip the quesadillas.
“It was seriously a lifesaver,” Beyer said. “You can’t ever go wrong with a cheese or chicken quesadilla.”
Beyer also recommends checking out the soup options daily.
The dining halls also offer options for students with dietary restrictions.
Graduate student Veronica Halter was gluten, dairy and sugar free when she ate at Garst during her undergraduate years. She said it felt like she was eating the same meals for a while — an omelet, a salad or grilled chicken.
She said the dining services improved after more students spoke up about their dietary restrictions.
“I feel like every semester of my time at MSU they have had more options of foods for anyone with dietary restrictions during mealtimes in the spring and fall,” Halter said.
Students should be familiar with some basic dining expectations.
First of all, remember to bring a BearPass ID, but don’t be afraid to wear pajamas, said Emilee Kivett, junior psychology major, whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Morgan Grace, a graduate student, said, “I’m not going to lie, when I first arrived, nobody told me that I had to have my ID scanned at the dining hall. I literally walked in and the poor attendant was like ‘Hey, wait.’”
There is no shame in eating alone either. Kaci McLaughlin, junior entertainment management major, said it’s important to get used to eating alone.
“It may be uncomfortable at first, but after a while, it’ll get easier and some might even enjoy eating alone,” McLaughlin said.
All the dining halls on campus are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every weekday. On weekends, Blair-Shannon is open from 8 to11 a.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. Garst is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Kentwood hours for fall 2020 were not available at press time.
Each semester, either Garst or Blair-Shannon will host late night from 9 to 11 p.m. during weeknights. Students often attend late night for a hot meal if they missed regular dinner or want a late-night snack.
Dining menus are available through MSU’s Dine On Campus app or their website, dineoncampus.com.
All students living in the residence halls must have a meal plan, but those without one can eat at their dining hall of choice for $8.