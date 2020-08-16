What you should know going into your first year of college
For incoming freshmen, arriving at college can seem daunting, and many may have an overwhelming amount of questions.
A handful of Missouri State upperclassmen share tips and tricks they wish they would have known as college freshmen.
Hannah Stash, Missouri State alumnus, suggested students walk through their class schedules before the first day of classes.
“Walk around campus and familiarize yourself with the buildings your classes are in,” Stash said. “I had a class in the football stadium, and when I asked people what building my schedule said I should be in, they didn’t have a clue. It’s best to figure that out ahead of time.”
The Missouri State website gives the individual addresses of each building on campus, and students can use this resource if they are unsure of where a class may be located.
Fiona Lefresne, athletic training graduate student, advised students to get to know the people on their floor. She said this was how she met her best friends with whom she lived for two years.
“Labor Day weekend, everyone went home on my floor,” Lefresne said. “This one girl was going door-to-door on our floor to find someone to eat dinner with, and I was the only one who answered. We went to dinner, and because of that we ended up great friends.”
Sav Rose, history education major, encouraged students to participate in the Welcome Weekend events. Welcome Weekend events give students opportunities to get to know other people. Bear Bash and New Student Festival are two examples.
“Go to the Welcome Weekend events, even if it feels weird because you don’t really know people,” Rose said. “It’s fun, and you’ll find people to talk to.”
For fall 2020, Welcome Weekend events will look a little different. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, MSU will spread out events over the course of a week in order to promote social distancing.
Graduate assistant and academic advisor Maria Meluso recommends that students invest in a good quality rain jacket instead of using an umbrella.
“The first time it stormed and I had class, I used an umbrella from one of my Italian great aunts thinking I’d be protected,” Meluso said. “One gust of wind pulled the umbrella inside-out. I walked to class in the pouring rain with a useless, broken umbrella and was soaked the rest of the day. However, bonding over that experience helped me become friends with some of my other soaked classmates, and we are still friends today.”
Meluso also mentioned that college clubs and organizations function differently than high school ones. She recommended a different approach.
“Pick one organization you feel strongly about, even if it isn’t Greek (Life),” Meluso said. “I thought I had to join a bunch like I did in high school to fit in. But the one I stuck with is the one I now lead, even in graduate school. Find that one thing that makes you happy, and start there.”
Hannah King, graduate student, said as a freshman she consistently misplaced her keys, locking herself out of her room.
“At least until you get into the habit of having your keys with you at all times; don’t be afraid to wear them around your neck or make a routine out of it,” King said. “It will pay off even if you feel a bit ridiculous at the time.”
King also said that students may benefit from becoming familiar with their class syllabi.
“Take notes on your syllabus and know the policies,” King said. “Asking your professor something that is already stated in the syllabus is a big no-no and is pretty embarrassing. But all other questions are pretty much fair game and will even help you build rapport.”
If freshmen share multiple classes with people, King said they should get to know them.
“Meet people in your classes.” King said. “I can’t tell you how many people I shared multiple classes with, and asking their name after the fifth class together can be a bit awkward. You don’t have to be besties, but you might find a study buddy or someone to share notes if you have to miss a class.”
Sarah McCoy, senior religious studies and psychology major, said students should not be afraid to ask for help.
“If you don’t know something, just ask,” McCoy said. “Campus is full of wonderful people who are there to help you. If you don’t know who to ask, ask someone anyways. They will likely be able to get you to the right person if they don’t know the answer. Practicing being bold doesn’t always mean you’ll do it perfectly, but practice makes progress.”