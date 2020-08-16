The Missouri State women’s soccer team looks to improve on a solid 2019 season this year. Head coach Rob Brewer said he is very excited for the season to start.
“We have 13 or 14 returners who have started for us in the past,” Brewer said. “We also have a very strong recruiting class with nine new players.”
Brewer expects the new class to elevate the play of the returners by increasing the competition for play time.
The Bears finished last season with a record of 11-5-2. A 4-3 overtime loss to Illinois State in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament ended their season.
Brewer and the other coaches have implemented a big system change for the upcoming season.
“The lineup will start the same, but we will be interchanging players in different positions,” Brewer said. “For example, we can put someone who usually plays outside forward in at outside back or vice versa. This has already opened up more offensive opportunities for us.”
Brewer said the team is taking to the system change well. The coaches are also encouraging the players to be more aggressive and do less of what Brewer calls “pass and watch.” The shift to a more aggressive mindset is a change from last year’s emphasis on time of possession.
The team’s goals for the fall include the usual winning the conference tournament and regular season title, as well as having a winning season. Another goal Brewer set is to blend the group into a team that plays hard for each other.
Brewer said he likes the incoming recruiting class. He has known the class for a few years now and expects them to have strength in numbers to fend off the jitters of being new players on the team.
“The new class is very motivated and athletic,” Brewer said. “I’m a little unsure of how some of them will react to missing their high school season, but I think they will come in hungry because of that.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused big changes in the Bears normal offseason schedule. Four of the team’s five scheduled spring games were canceled when Missouri State canceled all athletic events for the remainder of the semester. The game was against the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
The team has adapted by deeply dissecting the film of that one game and meeting with each player to review it.
“It has been tough not being able to be around the players,” Brewer said. “We have had several meetings on Microsoft Teams, a program similar to Zoom, to stay in touch and to review film.”
Brewer expects several returners to step into leadership roles, both on and off the field. Goalkeeper Kaitlin Maxwell, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Goalkeeper of the Year award winner, is returning for a fifth season as a redshirt senior and she understands the importance of leadership.
Brewer said junior Midfielder Anna Durnin was “at times quite often our best player on the field in the fall.” He said Durnin has progressed recently and is expected to really establish herself in her position.
There are several incoming players who Brewer also expects to make an impact. Among them are Dragana Andonovski and Ingrid Perkins. Andonovski was on campus in the spring, so she has been in the weight room and in team practices. Brewer said Perkins is a “cold-blooded goal scorer,” who he is excited to see in action.
The Bears plan to start play with exhibition matches in September.