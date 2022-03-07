Surviving Souls, a Missouri State University organization with a mission of accountability for sexual violence and its impact, held a rally against the subject on the MSU campus on March 4.
Ralliers began at the Bear Paw by listening to “Skirt,” an original poem by Sha’Diya Tomlin, senior journalism major. The group of about 30 students circled the campus twice, chanting slogans such as “Support Survivors” and “Abusers deserve to go jail.”
Ralliers specifically stopped at Carrington Hall and in front of the Residence Life, Housing and Dining Services office, sharing personal stories and demanding justice.
Destanie Watson, double major in sociology and psychology and organizer and president of Surviving Souls, said the main point of the rally was to gain support for the organization, alert university that it needs a change on how it handles sexual violence, and that “sexual assault is wrong, and that we stand with the survivors.”
The organization meets every Wednesday at room 317 in the PSU. Surviving Souls can be found online at @surviving.souls on Instagram.
Follow Tinsley Merriman on Twitter, @merrimantinsley
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.