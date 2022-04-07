Sartorial Magazine held its semi-annual clothing swap event on Wednesday, March 23, at the Plaster Student Union.
Sartorial Magazine is Missouri State University’s student-run fashion and beauty magazine. The organization puts on events and publishes content covering a variety of fashion and lifestyle-related topics.
“Sartorial really covers a huge variety of topics,” said Zoe Brown, Sartorial’s Editor-in-Chief. “Our main area is fashion, of course, but we focus a lot on inclusion and talking about the origins of various trends and their impact.”
This was Satorial’s fifth time hosting a swap. At the event, people were able to bring up to five items to swap with other used clothing items and accessories brought in by the other attendees.
“This was our biggest one yet, and I’ve said that every single time we’ve hosted it,” said Sartorial’s Director of Events, Camryn Mahnken. “It just keeps getting bigger, and I’m really glad that we’re able to continue to host it even after the pandemic and those struggles.”
Preparation mainly involved advertising and promoting to the Springfield community.
“We publicized the event on social media several weeks before the actual swap, and we put up flyers around campus and shared the info with other student organizations,” Brown said.
According to Mahnken, Sartorial Magazine hosts swaps primarily for the environmental benefits.
“Sustainability is a huge benefit,” Mahnken said. “Fast fashion has taken an environmental toll on our planet, and a really large proportion of water use and greenhouse gasses does come from fashion and clothing production.”
The clothing swap was a way for them to showcase their dedication to the value of sustainability.
“With this event, we can give our clothing new life so that it doesn't end up in a landfill and that we don't feel the need to go shopping for new clothes all the time,” Brown said. “The swap represents our values of sustainability, accessibility and fashionability.”
The clothing swap also provided a way for Sartorial Magazine to promote their organization, partner with other organizations and meet new people.
“It’s a good way for community members to connect,” Mahnken said. “We’ve met a lot of people who aren’t in Sartorial that come to these swaps, and then they come and get involved in the club.”
This semester, Sartorial partnered with the Bear Pantry, the campus program for battling food insecurity, to gather donations during the event. They also donated the leftover clothing items to the Transitions Closet, the campus organization for students in need of clothing.
To learn more about the publication, visit Sartorial Magazine.
