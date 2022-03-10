Missouri State University's campus will be closed March 12 -19 for spring break. This includes dorms, requiring students to find accomodation for the week.
MSU has made COVID-19 testing readily available for students. COVID-19 testing was available for students Wednesday, March 9, at the Greene County Health Department table in the Plaster Student Union.
"The tests are PCR tests and the results usually come back within 24 hours, but no more than 72 hours,” Public health information specialist of the department, Lauren Stockam, said. “The tests are available to students as a precaution if they think they were exposed to COVID."
The department will also have testing available for students on March 22 when students return to campus.
Greene County Health Department encourages students to protect themselves and others against the spread of COVID-19.
"If you are going to an area of high transmission, you should be masking,” Stockham said, “Getting vaccinated is also a great way to protect yourself if you are scared of getting COVID-19, or even if you aren't."
Rapid tests are also available at the front desks of residence halls for students to take home with them on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11. Residence Life, Housing and Dining services said the tests are not mandatory, but are a precaution for students traveling during spring break.
