World Surfing Champion Shaun Tomson spoke at the Public Affairs Convocation on Wednesday, April 6, at the Plaster Student Union.
“Find your purpose and you’ll find your power,” said Tomson.
During his speech, Tomson told the audience about his life experiences and background. Tomson’s accomplishments include winning 19 major pro surfing events, running two clothing brands, producing a documentary and writing multiple best-selling books.
Tomson’s book, "The Code: The Power of 'I Will,'" was the main topic of his speech and his source of inspiration.
“The code is simple, it’s a way to find and define (your) purpose,” Tomson said.
The code consists of 12 lines that start with the words “I will.” According to Tomson, it is meant to motivate people to find their power, find their passion and define their purpose. Tomson wrote his own code and uses it to overcome challenges, including confronting the grief of suddenly losing his teenage son in 2006.
“I draw my power and purpose from those 105 words that I wrote,” Tomson said.
Tomson’s book was chosen as Missouri State University’s Common Reader for the 2021-2022 school year. According to Stacey Trewatha-Bach, the coordinator of the office of public affairs support, the Common Reader is no longer required to be read by the freshman class like in previous years and is now meant to be a university-wide experience.
The Public Affairs Convocation is an annual event that hosts a speaker that connects to the Common Reader and public affairs theme. According to Trewatha-Bach, the purpose of the event is to provide a learning experience for MSU students.
Tomson was chosen as this year’s Public Affairs Convocation speaker because of his life accomplishments and inspirational message.
“Shaun has held the tenets of Ethical Leadership from a young age and throughout his career,” Trewatha-Bach said. “He works for and gives back to his community by teaching and speaking to young children and to seniors all across the globe. He is engaged in the community through many efforts, especially environmental sustainability.”
Tomson and his book align with the public affairs mission and theme in many ways, said Trewatha-Bach. The public affairs theme this year is “Bridging the Divide.
“Shaun's stories resonate with positivity and hope for the future and are infused with the belief that even in the darkest time, light shines ahead to show you the way forward,” Trewatha-Bach said. “The goal for this year’s Convocation experience is for all to find inspiration to create their own “I will” code and personal action plan.”
