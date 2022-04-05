Since the start of the 2021-2022 school year, graduate assistants within the Missouri State University Department of Biology have advocated for increased employment benefits.
Hunter Bartelt, a graduate assistant studying environmental plant science, is the leader of the advocacy movement.
Bartelt is president of the Ozarks Biological Graduate Society, encompassing a roster of 35 biology graduate assistants. He said he and 10 others in his program are “super enthusiastic” to help advocate for benefits such as more frequent pay periods for graduate students employed by the university.
This includes teachers assistants and resident assistants.
“Graduate students right now are paid monthly,” Bartelt said. “The (first day) is six weeks away from your first date of payment. And that's a really long time for most people, because rent is due sooner than six weeks after starting to live somewhere.”
Bartelt said the main change is a two-week based pay period for all employed assistants.
After all the hard work, Bartelt said he and his group are waiting on the university to approve the proposed change.
Bartelt and other advocates also want a stable health coverage plan for graduate students. This “catastrophic coverage plan” will cover services unable to be performed by Magers Health and Wellness Clinic, for example a broken leg or eye exam.
The third change for which Bartelt and his group are advocating is an overall increase to the graduate student stipend. Graduate assistants receive both a fee waiver and a stipend while working in their respective colleges. The stipend amount distributed to biology students is $950 each month, according to Bartelt.
“The biggest problem is the actual money,” Bartelt said. “We found that some departments can actually increase their stipends from their departmental budget. But we haven't found a way to get that money yet. So we're still working on it.”
Bartelt said the issue of payment is one of diversity, equity and inclusion. His examples were graduate students who don’t come from a wealthy background, have no savings or are international students who are unable to find employment off-campus due to a lack of visas.
These demographics are unable to pay for their program without outside employment, Bartelt said, while graduate assistant programs are already listed as full-time employment through the university.
Avery Russell, an assistant professor of biology at MSU, has been a source of help for Bartelt.
Russell said he researched other college pay rates for graduates and compiled a list of their similarities and differences compared to MSU. He said he also approached both the Graduate Council and Graduate College on behalf of the graduate students in his program.
According to Russell, graduate students have no power to approach these committees themselves. Students need a faculty source from their department to voice their concerns.
Russell said he believes the current amount of funding graduate students receive hurts the university’s retention rates.
“Retention is a problem in grad programs, and pay has not been increasing with the cost of living,” Russell said. “Neither have the benefits. And if we want to prepare the world of today and tomorrow, we have to make sure that our grad programs are more equitable, and that they support diversity of scholars.”
Due to Provost Frank Einhellig’s retirement, Russell could not confirm when graduate students will start to see the benefits he and his group are working to implement.
The university will conduct final interviews on the matter in May.
