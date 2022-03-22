When I speak to my friends back home, they always ask me, “What’s different between the United Kingdom and America?” They advise me to keep a list, and I do, but most of the differences aren’t that big of a deal.
Sure, it’s cool the traffic lights go red, yellow, green or it’s interesting eggs and milk are sold at room temperature, but those things don’t cause culture shock for me. It’s just different, not life changing.
That difference, at least for me, is the culture of sustainability in London compared to Missouri. I grew up in southwest Missouri, and sustainability was rarely talked about. We celebrated Earth Day by making piggy banks out of milk cartons and singing about recycling, but that was the extent of it.
Before moving to London, I never considered myself anti-sustainability; however, I never really practiced it. I would feel the fleeting moment of guilt as I threw away my plastic water bottle, but a recycling bin wasn’t anywhere in sight. Or I would see reusable grocery bags at the Walmart checkout line, but the free plastic bags are a staple in any Missouri household.
My first time grocery shopping in London I bought reusable bags because there weren’t any free bags provided. When I throw away my biodegradable coffee cup, I use the public recycling bin. I don’t remember the last time I used a plastic straw, as restaurants provide paper straws or none at all.
By the third week, I found myself saving every bag, unused napkin and glass jar. I also began washing ziploc bags. I think, “can this be recycled?” before throwing away an item.
No one was telling me to do this, and I could have easily been doing these things in Missouri. What has changed my actions? Maybe, I am easily influenced by the eco-friendly ads in London or maybe, it’s Maybelline.
Either way, my mindset has changed.
After some evaluations, I have come to this conclusion: Sustainability is the way of life in London, whereas in Missouri, it is seen as a politically liberal idea that is pointless and inconvenient.
London is set up to value and support sustainability. Here are examples of how this is done:
Recycling bins next to almost every litter bin
Customers are required to pay for shopping bags if they don’t bring their own
Most toilets have two water options for flushing to conserve water
Instead of plastic ware, it is usually wood, recycled plastic or compostable
An overall cultural push for sustainability
Missouri has some of those things listed above, but the last bullet point is the cause for the difference. I believe Missouri is working toward sustainable practices, but it seems like an individual effort instead of a community effort.
Who knows? Maybe once I move back to Missouri, I will see the sustainable culture. But why would I have to move to London to see it? I don’t blame Missouri for my wasteful 20 years; however, I believe sustainable practices are easy and worth it. And, as a promise to my readers and myself: I will do my best to continue them once I move back.
