On March 7, around 20 students and employees from the Multicultural Resource Center held a sit-in at the front doors of the center on the Missouri State University campus to demand better treatment for MRC employees and marginalized students.
The posters displayed slogans such as, “We are Not a Waste of Space” and “Listen to Student Voices.”
Sophomore socio-political communication major Elliot Barber is a MRC employee and the sit-in’s organizer. They said the sit-in was a protest for both the rapid turnover rate for MRC employees and the treatment of marginalized students who rely on the center.
According to Barber, there has been “insane” turnover in student initiatives and programs, such as Bears L.E.A.D., TRIO, Disability Resource Center and the MRC itself, resulting in only two employees staying since the start of the school year. This is due to overworking and underpayment, Barber said.
Grey Garris, former assistant director of multicultural programs and LGBTQ+ student services, left the university on Friday, Mar. 4.
“It is traumatizing to get connected to someone who is supporting us — when it's hard for us to trust anyone because of our marginalized status — and then to lose them,” Barber said. “That keeps happening, and it's exhausting. And so we want (university administration) to know that we’re not ok with the way they are treating the staff because that negatively impacts the school, retention, the students and student workers.”
Barber and others have prepared a list of demands for the university. It includes 15 demands concerning students, the MRC and its staff. Key points are about strengthening MSU’s “Cultural Competence/Consciousness” public affairs mission pillar, increasing funding to several areas and the approach to hiring new staff for the MRC.
The full list of demands can be found INSERT PDF HERE.
Vice President for Student Affairs, Dee Sisco, said the university is supportive of students voicing their concerns. University administrators met with the strikers twice since Monday, and a search is currently underway to locate a new MRC director.
“The bottom line is, we all want the same thing,” Siscoe said.
The application for the job will be posted after spring break, and Siscoe said she is hopeful for a candidate to take over the “beautiful new space.”
Barber said while the university has renovated the MRC, nothing has been done to improve its performance.
“Even though they gave us a new space recently, they haven’t supported that space,” Barber said. “They built it, and then they left us there. It doesn’t help us to have fancy new chairs if we don’t have access to the resources we need to survive school.”
Spencer Stringer, senior electronic arts/video studies major, shared an example: He said he overheard two university employees complaining about their transgender students, pronouns and name changes. Stringer said he immediately filed a Title IX report and went to the head of the department.
“Stuff like that is why the MRC is so essential, because when that happened to me that’s where I went,” Stringer said. “It was hurtful to hear even if it wasn’t about me; it was sad that they were bullying their students. And so going to find community is essential; without the MRC this would be a worse campus to be on.”
130 signatures were gathered by the end of the strike. Barber will take the signatures to the Vice President for Student Affairs and Assistant Vice President of Multicultural Affairs prior to presenting them at the President’s Diversity Council meeting on April 12.
