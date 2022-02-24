Ten Missouri State University undergraduate nursing students will be receiving scholarships worth $1,000 from the Mid-America Transplant Foundation in order to spread awareness of organ donation.
These 10 students will also travel to St. Louis, Missouri to view the MAT facilities.
“It’s going to help students further their education, and help them to understand the importance of organ donation,” Monika Feeney, chief nursing officer at MSU, said.
MSU provides several programs to nursing and medical students that discuss organ donation, including Med-Surg classes. These courses teach students organ donation and medical trauma.
In order for students to be selected to receive the MAT scholarship, they must complete the MSU Annual Scholarship Application by March 1st, 2022. They also need to submit an essay discussing organ donation, roles played by nurses during the process, how to discuss the matter with grieving families and the role Mid-American Transplant Foundation plays in Southwest Missouri communities.
Feeney discussed how she has personally been involved with organ donations with MAT and how they have made the donations special for both donor and recipient families. She said they continue to keep nursing students interested in organ donation due to its life saving potential.
“Mid-America Transplant is a great organization and company,” Feeney said. Furthermore, mentioning how, from personal experience, MAT makes the organ donation process special for both the donor and recipient.
According to Missouri State University’s website, students may receive this scholarship more than once, but must reapply to be considered.
