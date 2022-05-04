Students rushed out of Hammons House on the Missouri State University campus following a fire alarm set off by an unknown source around 3:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
A fire truck arrived at the building, as well as law enforcement and security personnel, but each of them incrementally departed after about half an hour. Firefighters were seen leaving the scene with fire axes and other equipment usually used to combat fires, but it was unclear if any of the equipment was actually used within the building.
“I got pulled away mid-bite from my sandwich at Garst from the alarm,” said Rebekah Addis, a freshman social work major and Hammons House resident. “I wasn’t scared [of the alarm], but I wasn’t about to stay in the building, either. I saw the fire crew running in, and I was questioning if it was really a drill this time or not.”
Grace Stoker, a freshman communication major, and another resident of Hammons House, was sleeping when the alarm sounded.
“I got out of the building, but I wasn’t able to put any warmer pants on, so I got stuck out in the cold with just my shorts and a shirt,” Stoker said.
After the evacuation was over, she said: “I ordered some Chipotle, so now that things are calm, I’m excited for that … I think that this probably won’t be the last alarm of the year; people burn ramen all the time.”
No specific cause was released for the alarm sounding.
