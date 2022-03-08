Missouri State University and Burrell Behavioral Health are collaborating to bring a Doctor of Psychology program to southwest Missouri. Not only will it be the first PsyD program in the area since 2015, but it will also be the first PsyD ever offered at a public institution in Missouri.
“With a nationwide workforce shortage and an ongoing mental health crisis made worse by COVID-19, there has never been a greater need for psychologists,” said Burrell Behavioral Health President and CEO Dr. C.J. Davis. “This program will provide a much-needed influx of these versatile behavioral health professionals to our regional workforce.”
According to Davis, Burrell is committed to serving people whenever and wherever they need help the most. This partnership has been an idea for nearly eight years, but it wasn’t until the last three years that a serious discussion began.
A memorandum of understanding, which is a legal document that details a bilateral agreement between parties, was signed by both partners on Feb. 10.
MSU will be the institution responsible for creating, maintaining and operating the program. Burrell will be responsible for providing clinical and training programs to the students while also contributing a start-up amount of $500,000 to the partnership over the next few years.
The agreement states students in the PsyD program will complete their second-year and part of their third and fourth-year clinical hours at a Burrell location.
It also offers Burrell clinicians the ability to teach occasional courses at MSU. Some MSU faculty members will be given the opportunity to work part-time at Burrell, too. Furthermore, discounted courses for continuing education will be offered to MSU program faculty.
A master’s degree in any field will be required for entry into the program.
“This is a win-win situation for everyone,” said MSU President Clif Smart. “Our community will have more mental health resources; our students will benefit from the expertise of Burrell clinicians, and our faculty members will be able to keep their skills sharp by seeing patients at Burrell.”
On Feb. 18, the MSU Board of Governors met and approved the program. Burrell’s Board of Directors already approved the partnership at a meeting in late January.
Next, MSU will seek formal approval from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and the Missouri Higher Learning Commission then accreditation from the American Psychological Association.
The program is expected to be launched in 2023.
