The Missouri State University Board of Governors passed a tuition increase during its April 20, 2022 meeting.
President Clif Smart said the main source of the tuition increase came from inflation and employee retention. He went on to say that inflation is widespread, and despite the tuition increase, MSU’s affordability ranking will not shift.
“We all have the same increased costs whether you live in St. Louis, or Kirksville or Joplin,” Smart said. “We all have struggles in the labor market. I think we're seven or eight from the top in terms of cost, and I think we stay exactly where we are.”
The change will take effect during the 2022-2023 financial year. Tuition for Missouri resident undergraduate students will increase by $10, while graduate resident tuition will increase by $22.
Non-Missouri resident undergraduate tuition will increase by $13, and non-Missouri-based graduate student tuition will increase by $25. International students will also now be required to pay a $75 per semester fee for visa processing.
For the first time in 15 years, computer usage fees will also increase throughout campus. Smart said the regular fee has not been enough to match up with developing technology and will increase to $15 per semester.
A full list of tuition and fee increases in the 2022-2023 semester can be found in the Board of Governor's meeting agenda.
