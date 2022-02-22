Missouri State University’s College of Humanities and Public Affairs held a discussion covering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) education and misinformation on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Strong Hall.
Panelists included Dr. Jonathan M. Newman from the department of English, Dr. Jahaan Chandler from the department of sociology and anthropology, Dr. Lyle Q. Foster from the department of sociology and anthropology and Dr. Dennis L. Rudnick from the department of reading foundations and technology.
Panelists talked about critical race theory, education in public school systems and the overall concept that race is not taught correctly in schools.
Furthermore, the panel discussed the perceived reason as to why CRT is frowned upon by some parents and academic administrators.
The panelists shed light on how public school systems, especially in Springfield, frown upon the teaching of CRT, and how this has resulted in conflict between school administrators and parents. In fact, many of the panelists believe CRT is not taught below collegiate level.
Newman said white people are rather reactive when racial issues are brought to light, especially in regard to racial movements. He went on to discuss the overall discomfort some feel when such topics are taught in schools and how some parents would rather their children go to private institutions where curriculum can be controlled more to exclude such concepts.
Regarding the educational standpoint, Chandler stated how, academically, social sciences were originally filled with racism – and sexism. Furthermore, the findings in these social sciences tended to make researchers who were not people of color feel superior due to their positions.
Considering the truth of Black history is not covered adequately in school systems, Chandler stated some believe merely speaking out about race, specifically the teaching of critical race theory in school settings, will take away their power as the majority.
Audience members were encouraged to ask questions during the Q&A section of the discussion. Some inquiries included: why is critical race theory considered a “theory,” how the panelists – as professors – balance the differences their students have due to prior experiences with race and how to teach in order to reach different audiences in a classroom setting, and finally, is racial realism a theory along with that of critical race theory.
Each of the panelists coordinated together as educators on how to cut down on misinformation in the real world. Their answer was simple: educate. They encourage uncomfortable questions and conversations, to teach the “unspeakable,” and to overall voice the harsh truth we must face, which is that we cannot end problems without speaking of them.
“I feel like in the classroom I’m providing one of the only opportunities that (students) will have to talk about these issues in a moderated format,” Chandler said.
