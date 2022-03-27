The American Lung Association State of Tobacco Control report recently gave Missouri an overall grade of “F” for tobacco prevention funding.
The ALA’s State of Tobacco Control is a report card that evaluates state and federal tobacco control policies by comparing them to the most current, recognized criteria for effective tobacco control measures. Each state and the federal government’s relative progress is then given a letter grade of "A" through "F."
There are five key areas that are considered when looking at the state-level tobacco control policies. These areas are tobacco prevention and cessation, smoke-free air laws, access to cessation services, tobacco taxes and flavored tobacco products.
Missouri received an “F” grade in every area except access to cessation services, which received a “C.”
According to the ALA website, increasing funding for tobacco control and cessation programs, passing comprehensive smoke-free laws and policies and increasing taxes on all tobacco products will help improve this grade.
Missouri State University’s Tobacco Use/Smoking Policy addresses several of these. Smoking and the use of tobacco products is already prohibited at all times in all interior spaces on the MSU campus, in all university vehicles and in all other indoor and outdoor areas of campus not specifically identified as designated smoking areas.
Students of Missouri State Against Smoking Hazards is a student group dedicated to educating the community about the dangers of secondhand smoke and helping promote cleaner air on campus. SMASH specifically aims to inform the campus of the effects of tobacco on “health, social justice and the environment.”
According to MSU’s website, a student who fails to respond to a request to comply with the MSU Tobacco Use/Smoking Policy may be reported to the dean of students’ office. The refusal of university employees or students to comply may result in disciplinary action.
MSU’s Tobacco Use/Smoking Policy and organizations like SMASH continue to promote a tobacco and smoke-free campus.
