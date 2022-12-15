Missouri State University’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the renaming of Temple Hall to Roy Blunt Hall during its Dec. 15 meeting. The building will be named after Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt to honor what he has done for the university, according to MSU President Clif Smart.
Smart said Blunt’s legacy as a senator of Missouri is tied to his contributions to MSU.
“Throughout his time in public office, Senator Blunt has demonstrated extraordinary support of Missouri State University,” Smart said. “His work culminated last year when Senator Blunt led efforts to appropriate more than $56 million – unprecedented level of support – to support health, life and physical science research, teaching and facilities at MSU.”
More than $3 million of the appropriation went to endowments for the College of Natural and Applied Sciences, according to Smart. He said Blunt is working his last weeks before retirement in the Senate to appropriate additional federal funds to support CNAS.
Smart said he felt the renaming was appropriate due to Blunt’s support of the university.
Roy Blunt Hall – formerly Temple Hall – was built in 1971 and was named after Allen P. Temple, who served as the longtime head of the science department. Smart said it’s important to continue honoring Temple’s legacy as well as Blunt’s.
“Mr. Temple will continue to be honored with a prominent display in the atrium of the current building, which will also be named after him,” Smart said.
Blunt was selected to receive the Bronze Bear Award on Oct. 28, after Blunt procured the $56 million in appropriations to CNAS. The Bronze Bear Award was created by the university to recognize special support or achievements at the university.
Blunt will be speaking during the Dec. 16 commencement ceremony at 10 a.m., held at Great Southern Bank Arena, where he will also receive the Bronze Bear Award. Missouri Governor Mike Parson will join Blunt at the groundbreaking of the Roy Blunt Hall additions at 4 p.m., following commencement.
