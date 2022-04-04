The Missouri State University English Department will host several events and conferences this week in English Week, the first event of its kind. Several guest speakers, professionals in various English fields, will be on campus for the event.
The conferences throughout the week will cover specific subjects under the English discipline, such as technical writing and literature. The English Department usually hosts small events throughout the year but decided to compact those events into one week for the event.
“English Week is a series of events featuring our faculty, students, alumni, and also people that work in the industry that is related to what we do in our discipline,” said Dr. Linda Moser, head of the Department of English. “I think that English Week benefits Missouri State because we are bringing in amazing visitors and showing them the amazing talent that is here at Missouri State on campus.”
Moser said the department decided to host the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t had in-person events,” Moser said. “We just thought it makes sense for us to put it all together in one week as a showcase.”
On Monday, April 4, there will be an Instagram wall and book sale on the second floor of Siceluff Hall. All proceeds from the sale will go to the nonprofit organization, Books to the Rescue.
According to the organization’s Facebook page, it is dedicated to raising funds to “equip first responders and social workers with brand new books and new plush toys to comfort kids in crisis.”
On Tuesday, April 5, there will be a workplace writing faculty workshop featuring Dr. Stephen Carradini, communication assistant professor from Arizona State University, on Digital Ethics. Judy Tarbox, MSU instructor, and Lori Rogers, senior MSU instructor, will be presenting ePortfolios the second half of the day.
Wednesday, April 6, will also be a day of presentations from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. featuring Kimberly Goldstein, Director of Managing Editorial at Simon & Schuster, and Rob Blevins, Executive Director at the Discovery Center of Springfield. Thursday and Friday will feature undergraduate students presenting their work on different panels.
MSU professor Jennifer Murvin from the English Department and Cole Closser from the Art & Design department will be having their own conference named MOWrite at MOState. The event will focus on graphic narratives.
“Cole and I are going to be giving a presentation about comics and then we’ll do a craft talk and generative exercise,” Murvin said. “We’ll talk about what is a graphic narrative and what that could possibly look like.”
For a more detailed schedule of English week and how to register for events, go to the Department of English website.
