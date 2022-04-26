Haley Day, owner of Sunday Flower Company, spent her Thursday night giving out freshly cut flowers and greenery to Missouri State University students during an on-campus farmer’s market.
Day was among the five vendors who attended the farmer’s market hosted by Student Activities Council and Student Government Association. The event was Thursday, April 22 at the Plaster Student Union North Mall.
“The goal of the event is to help students here at Missouri State become more aware of these businesses because a lot of them are more sustainable businesses,” said Drew Minnis, SGA director of sustainability. “It’s to broaden their horizon on local businesses in the area that they can choose to shop with.”
Students were given 10 regular tickets and one red ticket during the event. A regular ticket was equivalent to $1, allowing students to exchange them for items from the vendors. The red ticket could be redeemed for a free cup of dessert from the Pineapple Whip vendor.
Considering many of the attending students live in on-campus dorms, the organizations made sure not to host only food and produce vendors; they also brought in a variety of products, Minnis said.
As a 2015 MSU graduate, Day said she has a love for the university and the Springfield community. Attending the farmer’s market was a way for her to help college students and just enjoy a fun evening.
“I love a chance for college students to actually get to engage with facets of the community outside of their campus,” Day said. “It can get really easy to get trapped inside of a college bubble and you don’t really know what’s in your own town.”
The farmer’s market was one of MSU’s Earth Week events, taking place prior to Earth Day.
“The whole gist of supporting small businesses is that it’s more sustainable for the area of Springfield and those businesses in the area in the long run and to deter people from going to maybe Walmart or Amazon,” Minnis said.
Day’s sustainable business practices include strictly using recyclable chicken wire cores instead of single-use floral foams, buying from local farms whenever possible and composting all flower waste.
Another vendor, Pretty Little Candle Co. owned by Tia Latimer, gave out homemade scented candles during the event.
“We actually got this candle, it’s iced coffee (scented) and it’s so good, so that’s my favorite find,” said Erin Spihlman, freshman hospitality leadership major.
Thursday was the second farmer’s market event that SAC and SGA have hosted. According to Minnis, last year’s event was successful.
“There were a lot of positive experiences from students that maybe didn’t know about some of these businesses,” Minnis said.
The other vendors included Grandma Lena’s Honey and Hopewell Jellies. SAC and SGA hope to continue with the annual tradition next spring.
Follow Jenna Murray on Twitter, @Jenna_Murray5
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here