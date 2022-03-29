A new university partner, University of Toyama in Toyama, Japan, sent six Japanese students to Missouri State University for the first time physically to complete their semester abroad requirement.
The six students arrived late on Wednesday, March 9, a couple days before spring break.
Toyama University is a new partner university with MSU. A partner university is an associated university which usually leads to transfer students. The program started last year but was forced to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The partnership occurred due to unique circumstances: Former MSU professor Mark Frank is a current professor at Toyama University in Japan.
Frank, a former professor in the English language Institute, moved from Springfield to Toyama and now teaches at the University of Toyama. Now six of his students are experiencing the former home of their professor.
Pascal Hamon, the director of English for Academic Purposes at MSU, helped coordinate the students’ arrival and assisted them in their first couple of days.
“They are going to be integrated with our other student population because the goal is immersion into campus life,” Hamon said. “They will also be involved with extracurricular and co-curricular activities to maximize interaction with domestic students.”
The new transfer students’ classes will be focused on the English language for academic purposes. Most of the students are experiencing America for the first time. Two weeks after arriving, Japanese student Maria Eduarda Figueiredo Takeuchi, 20, said she loves her experience so far.
Takeuchi is in her second year of attending Toyama University and her major is International Career Development.
“I don’t want to go back; I want to stay,” Takeuchi said. “I think it's very fun. I like American people. They are more friendly than Japanese people, so it’s easier to make friends. Japanese people are more shy and don’t want to bother people so they don’t talk to strangers.
Takeuchi and the other five students are experiencing a whole new culture and must overcome unexpected changes.
“In Japan we don’t have to pay tips to the restaurant workers,” Takeuchi said. “We didn’t know how to pay when we got here so it was difficult to figure out.”
The students will return to Japan at the end of the summer session.
One of the university’s goals is to “have a collaboration with the foreign language institute because we want to connect with the large number of students who are learning Japanese,” Hamon said. “So we want them to interact with this population so they have a cultural exchange.”