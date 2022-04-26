Several student-run businesses showcased their products at the Student Activities Council’s second Small Business Bears Fair at the Plaster Student Union North Mall on Tuesday, April 19.
At this event, a handful of students set tables up to promote their business to the Missouri State University community. Although direct purchases were not allowed during the fair, sellers could arrange pre-orders and share their social media accounts and selling platforms.
SAC hosts this event to support student businesses and help them spread the word about their products, according to junior Ana Olson, SAC campus event chair and double medical and modern and classical languages major.
“We really want to showcase small businesses because due to COVID, it’s been hard to get your name out,” Olson said. “We like to showcase things that Missouri State students are doing, not just education-wise but also their creativity.”
More students were able to attend and promote their business this year than at last year’s fair, according to Olson. The fair is a way for students to gain customers and showcase their work.
“They’re able to put out their name and also get more clients to buy stuff; I plan on buying earrings and a bracelet,” Olson said.
Freshman speech and theatre education major Abby McCall, owner of Abby Joy Crochets, promoted her products at the event. These include crochet textiles, plushies, tops, blankets and scrunchies. She started her business last semester and currently sells her products on Instagram and Facebook.
“My favorite part is definitely getting to connect with people and sharing a little bit of positivity with my crochet goodies,” McCall said. “Everybody loves them, and it makes me so happy and it makes them so happy.”
McCall said she participated in the event to promote her business and to meet new people.
“I thought this was the perfect opportunity to branch out and start selling to the community here and to engage with the school and get my stuff out there,” McCall said.
Another student business owner, freshman elementary education major Lexi Glaser, showcased her business, Love & Lettering, at the fair. She sells custom stickers, cards, envelopes and wooden signs. Glaser also participated in this event to promote her business to the community.
“I wanted to be involved so that people can see what I spend my time doing and so I can get my work out there,” Glaser said.
Other student businesses to attend this event include 693 Photography, Wonky Earring Collection and means beads.
