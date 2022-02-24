There are several types of financial aid available to current Missouri State University students. Scholarships are a form of financial aid that gives students opportunities to use their accomplishments to potentially receive scholarships that are specific to them.
For the 2022-23 academic year, the MSU Foundation Annual Scholarship will be due March 1 at 11:59 p.m.
This application allows students to enter nearly 1,000 different scholarships simultaneously.
“These scholarships are funded by donors,” said Kelsey Menefee, Assistant Director of Donor Relations and Special Events. “These scholarship donors can be individuals — alumni or other friends of the University — or organizations that wish to support students at Missouri State. For the 2021-2022 academic year, we awarded over $2.6 million to deserving students with an average scholarship award amount of $1,400.”
Scholarships can be a big deciding factor in where someone chooses to go to college. Having scholarships readily available to students gives them the opportunity they might not have had without that funding.
Georgia Wright, junior communications major, said the foundation allowed her to easily search for scholarships to help her collegiate career.
“This scholarship has been an actual lifesaver for me,” said Wright. “It’s taken the burden off of my shoulders and allowed me to continue schooling. The foundation scholarships are important because they allow students to apply for a whole host of scholarships specific to them. College is incredibly expensive and searching for scholarships can be harrowing.”
The application has several optional essay questions that, if answered, can apply students for specific scholarships that fit their major or past experiences. MSU encourages every student to apply as there are numerous scholarships for every type of student.
Follow Bradie Johnson on Twitter, @bradiehope
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.