Sexual assault victims and supporters were given a voice and a chance to stand up against interpersonal violence at Missouri State University’s Take Back the Night event. The event took place on Monday, April 25, at the Plaster Student Union North Mall.
“My hope is that this event shows survivors that they have support and are not alone,” said senior psychology and sociology major, and senior class president, Rebecca Neumann. “It can be an overwhelming and intimidating process as someone takes steps to heal when something like this occurs.”
April is sexual assault awareness month, and the event was held at night because the majority of violence occurs at night on college campuses, said senior finance major Alec Nee, president of Interfraternity Council.
“Our goal was just to empower victims and show a sense of unity amongst our councils behind this issue on campus,” Nee said.
The event was hosted by several campus organizations, including Student Government Association, Panhellenic Association, Traditions Council, American Association of University Women, National Pan-Hellenic Council, Residence Hall Association, Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority and Interfraternity Council.
“As a community, IFC has been working hard to become an ally rather than the cause of the interpersonal violence on campus,” Nee said. “To do this, we are working hard to change the toxic-masculinity mindset of the men in our community by giving them opportunities to learn and grow.”
Organizers began the event by handing out tealights and slips of paper with a QR code that directed students to the Missouri State University Title IX Resources page. They then shared a brief history of sexual assault awareness and the meaning of “Take Back the Night.”
After the introduction and history, counselors went on stage to share resources that are available for students who are victims of sexual assault.
The next part of the event was titled “Speak Out,” and offered students the chance to speak about their experiences or to give encouragement and support.
“I felt the most empowering part of the event was the open-mic testimonies,” Nee said. “It is super important for our Missouri State community to normalize speaking out about these experiences and allow victims to take back their voice and empower them to help others voice their experiences as well.”
Freshman political science major Tamia Schiele found this part of the evening to be the most inspirational and important.
“My favorite part of the event was definitely hearing from survivors who had experiences and watching a lot more people go up as more people share their stories,” Schiele said.
The “Speak Out” part of the night was followed by a candlelit vigil and a moment of silence for all of those who have been victims of sexual violence. The event ended with a walk around campus.
“As a group, we walk through and around campus to reflect on the night, spread awareness and show that we stand with survivors,” Neumann said.
This event surpassed the attendance rates of the first Take Back the Night held in spring of 2021, said Neumann.
“We were very happy with the turnout,” Neumann said. “We had upwards of ninety people in attendance. I think seeing that many people in the center of campus speaking out about this issue and then walking together gets people talking and continues to shine a light on this.”
SGA plans on continuing to work with other campus organizations to host more Take Back the Night events in the future.
