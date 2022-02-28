The Unlikely Allies book signing and lecture will take place in the Plaster Student Union theater on March 4, at 7 p.m. The event will include a summary of the book, “Unlikely Allies in the Academy: Women of Color and White Women in Conversation,” from author Dr. Karen L. Dace.
The book focuses on true dialogues between women of color and white women, who discuss topics and stories of race relations in hopes to improve issues in higher education for Black women.
“Based on this research, we found that Black women face underrepresentation, isolation, and marginalization and the push for the conference came about in order to fix these issues in higher education,” Nicole West, Missouri State assistant professor and teacher of the public affairs of higher education, said.
West explained the Friday lecture and book signing is open to the campus; however the conference would be invitation only. The authors asked Black women and white women to partner up to attend different allyship workshops taking place during the conference all day Saturday and Sunday.
Around 24 pairs will attend the conference. West said the idea for the partnership during the conference came from the idea that “allyship between the white woman and Black woman is a transformational strategy.”
“This is the first year the conference is happening, but we hope to partner with other universities in the future,” West said.
Information regarding the event, such as the updated mask policy, the book itself and a Zoom link that will broadcast the lecture can be found here. The book is available to any Missouri State student, faculty or staff member and can be accessed using a BearPass login through EbscoHost.
