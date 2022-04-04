On Oct. 15, 2021, nonprofit Better Block Springfield, the Downtown
Springfield Community Improvement District and the Downtown Springfield Association hosted a placemaking demonstration on South Street between McDaniel and Walnut Streets.
“This event was a temporary demonstration with the goal of testing out a variety of placemaking features that could potentially be incorporated into projects in the future,” Kristen Milam, communication coordinator for the City of Springfield said.
An official decision from this placemaking demonstration has not been made as funding has not been allotted for the change.
The demonstration included many elements larger cities include in their downtown areas, including traffic barriers, cones and signage that simulate a curb line expansion.
“A temporary mid-block crosswalk, reduction of on-street parking stalls and narrowing of the driving lanes will calm traffic while providing loading zones for business deliveries,” the City of Springfield said in a press release on Oct. 14, 2021.
There were 180 replies from area residents and downtown business owners to a survey regarding the demonstration, Milam said.
“I would say the installation was an absolute success,” Addison Jones, founder of Better Block Springfield said. “And we have already had initial conversations with the City of Springfield regarding some of the interventions becoming permanent improvements to the street.”
While there are no direct plans to implement these features downtown, Springfield plans to use them in other areas of the city, including the Grant Parkway Project.
“The upcoming Renew Jordan Creek project and Grant Avenue Parkway projects will both incorporate wider paths, landscaping, traffic calming and pedestrian-focused development standards,” Milam said.
Better Block Springfield will help with some of these projects by setting up more placemaking demonstrations.
“At the same time, we will continue to work with the City and advocate for some of these solutions to become permanent,” Jones said. “Many solutions we proposed during our demonstration we believe to be ‘low hanging fruit’ that the City could very easily implement permanently at a very low cost and would have minimal impact on the current layout of the street.”
In addition to the Renew Jordan Creek and Grant Avenue Parkway projects, the city has begun to renovate areas with high foot traffic.
“There are also a variety of ‘streetscaping’ projects going on now, one on Phelps Street between Boonville and Robberson and another along Jefferson Avenue between Walnut and St. Louis Street will start sometime this summer,” Milam said. “Streetscaping involves improving the sidewalks, lighting, pedestrian facilities and sometimes along a stretch of roadway.”
To learn more about the Better Block initiative, visit, betterblocksgf.com.
Follow Desiree Nixon on Twitter, @DesireeNixon17
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.