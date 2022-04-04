As demand continues to rise for re-purposed goods and thrifted clothing, so has the success of the locally based, vintage apparel brand Springy Jeans. The team jumped at their chance and established a brick-and-mortar location in the heart of Downtown Springfield. What started as a small side-project selling reworked denim from outside the college couple’s apartment has since grown into a nationally recognized online brand that ships all over the U.S.
Their downtown location, referred to as Springy on Walnut, is nestled on the corner of Walnut Street and Patton Avenue. The shop now features trendy accessories and customized decor to accompany the collection of handpicked, vintage apparel. The items go through a diligent process of washing and repairs as needed, before they’re put out for sale. Springy Jeans’ mission is to promote sustainability and decrease clothing waste by saving the items from being sent to landfills.
Despite their recent successes, the process of opening a brick-and-mortar location was no cakewalk for the team at Springy Jeans. “We rented out the physical location in 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” co-owner Sam Fuson said. “We spent most of our time during the pandemic fixing-up structural damages with the building and revamping the online store.”
At that time, business owners could’ve never guessed the level of impact that the pandemic would have on their sales process, but owners Sam Fuson and Elijah Biag used the pandemic as an opportunity to upgrade the shopping experience for their consumers. As a result of opening their location downtown, Springy Jeans has grown to better understand the local market and their customers’ needs. However, most of their customer base is outside of Springfield.
“Most of our clientele is from coastal or larger cities; I think Springfield is still getting used to the concept of buying vintage clothing,” Fuson said. The Spring Jeans Team compartmentalizes the collection to feature some of the more unconventional items online, and some of the more casual, everyday items in-store. Staple items like denim jeans and graphic tees have shown to perform best in the Springfield market.
Springy Jeans has now been operating for three years since the company opened back in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The space features a clean and modern aesthetic, while still holding the integrity and charm of old downtown with exposed brick walls and high ceilings. The company continues to sell the majority of their items online, but the physical location has brought in a new wave of customers since opening their doors to the public in November of 2021.
Fusion went on to mention their first celebrity customer, Pete Davidson. “We got an email from Pete’s stylist requesting a Carhartt jacket — we were like, ‘Pete? The Pete Davidson?’ We were so shocked!” Davidson was later photographed wearing the Springy Jeans Carhartt jacket while on a Valentine’s Day date with his partner, Kim Kardashian. According to Fuson, other celebrity customers such as basketball player Jordan Pool have since also ordered from their online site.
The team at Springy Jeans has made strides in growing their online customer base, but in-store, they still continue to make a diligent effort in serving the local Springfield community and college demographic.“We are proud of this city and where we started, so we do our best to hire local contractors and collaborate with other small businesses in Springfield,” Fuson said. The team is also working on eventually creating their own line and printing their logo on reworked vintage basics.
In the future, Springy Jeans plans to grow their team of employees and extend their hours of operation. At this time, their store is open three days a week Friday-Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., but the owners hope to extend their shopping hours and open more locations outside of Springfield.
For more information, visit their website at springyjeans.com or follow them on Instagram at @springyjeans and @springyonwalnut.
