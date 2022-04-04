Located at 323 E. Walnut St., the Downtown Health Bar is one of downtown’s newest smoothie bars. The establishment serves smoothies, meal replacement shakes and energy blends for those on the go.
Originally named the Downtown Nutrition Club, DHB opened on Jan. 3, 2021, by Brandon Stockstill, a graduate of business administration at Missouri State University. Stockstill said he and his wife Brittny were “game planning” to open a small shop since 2018 and finally decided to go ahead.
“We just didn’t know where we wanted to go,” Stockstill said. “This place came up for sale. We saw it, already had all the equipment that we needed, and it was priced at a good price.”
Stockstill said the main goal is to provide Springfield and its surrounding areas with a healthy and easy dining option.
Originally, DHB was associated with Herbalife Nutrition, a business specializing in supplements. DHB rebranded in July of last year, with Stockstill saying his business didn’t align with Herbalife’s business model in any way.
“It was time for us to go our separate ways and stop giving them our money that we were getting in here,” Stockstill said. “It was time to give our money to 1st Phormor Labrada, other companies that we love and rather support them. And we like their products way more.”
This has led to an expanded menu with products such as oat and fruit bowls as well as energy boosts and blends. Stockstill said the menu changes on a four to six week basis with seasonal fruit bowls, smoothies and energy blends.
Stockstill said he sees many MSU students and faculty come through on a daily basis.
Johnny Allison, freshman cybersecurity major, met his physical fitness trainer at DHB. Allison said DHB was a great place for both its menu and atmosphere.
“The people are very nice, (and) they have a long list of options you can pick,” Allison said. “It’s very warm and fuzzy there, perfect for students to study. And it’s not too far from campus. It’s got that Starbucks kind of vibe.”
DHB has also partnered with The Rebound Foundation, a domestic abuse prevention organization.
Christina Ford and Coach Dana Ford of MSU’s basketball team are founders of The Rebound Foundation.
“I think since we opened last year, we’ve donated around $4,000 in sales to mostly MSU-led events,” Stockstill said.
$800 has been donated to The Rebound Foundation since last May, according to Stocktill.
DHB will be expanding by adding a new location in the 417 Metro Eats pavilion in mid-to-late April. Stockstill said an undated third location is being sought out near Bolivar, too.
