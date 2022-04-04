Some of Springfield’s largest events — Taste of SoMo, Artsfest, the Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade, Cider Days and many others — are run largely by a group of only four people at The Downtown Springfield Association. Leading the nonprofit is executive director Rusty Worley.
“Downtowns are the heart of your community,” Worley said. If the heart of the town is healthy, it pumps activity through the rest of the city. Without it, the community has a hole.
A big part of the DSA’s job is making the city center both fun and vibrant. This is no small task considering Downtown Springfield’s 60 restaurants, 20 pubs and clubs, 16 movie screens and four live theaters that span from Elm Street north to Phelps Street, and from Benton Avenue west to Grant Avenue. Worley and his team collaborate with business owners and the association’s board members to stay plugged in.
Worley is a long-time resident of the area, having grown up in Strafford, Missouri. He attended Drury University — then Drury College — as an undergraduate double-majoring in business and communication, and later to earn an MBA. After that, he worked for Drury for 12 years as the vice president of administration, managing budgets, investments and facilities.
His time at Drury made a big impact on him. The priorities his mentors instilled in him during his time at the university are paramount to his job now, including continuity, trust and community. He also served on the Urban Districts Alliance Board, where he found a love for community development and connecting people with each other.
Now after 17 years as the executive director of the DSA, he’s still lauding collaboration and preservation for the good of the community.
The DSA’s initiatives can be distilled into three main areas. One is supporting local businesses by helping to fill empty storefronts and bringing new investments downtown.
Two is marketing downtown as a fun and safe gathering space. The DSA achieves this by hosting events such as Cider Days and Artsfest, both of which regularly draw around 20,000-25,000 guests, and collaborating with other organizations for events such as the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, which draws around 60,000-70,000 people in a single weekend.
“Throwing parties and inviting people to come downtown is a big part of what we do,” Worley said.
Events like these bring in around 40% of the DSA’s revenue.
Three is advocating for the area. The DSA works alongside City Council and state representatives for urban issues and historic preservation initiatives.
Ongoing revitalization is an important arm of the nonprofit. Worley and his team are always looking for ways to retain the roughly 40,000 college students who live in Springfield. They found that young professionals enjoy establishments such as sidewalk cafes, street festivals and local places to shop and eat, so the DSA has focused on these areas to make Springfield more attractive for young professionals.
Worley said Springfield is the most diverse area in southwest Missouri, too, and that the DSA has a responsibility to embrace that diversity. It’s crucial, Worley said, because downtown is the place where everyone comes together. In fact, the square at the center of downtown was designed as a space for parades, celebrations, protests and other forms of gathering.
“We embrace that role and look forward to continuing to be that melting pot (for) Springfield and the region,” Worley said.
Larger community development issues including revitalization make up the other 60% of the DSA’s revenue portfolio, according to Worley.
Revitalization is especially important because it allows downtown to remain flexible as the city’s needs change. Instead of buying a vacant storefront downtown and bulldozing it, state preservation tax credits encourage owners to reinvest in existing buildings and create something new using the historic shell. This way, Springfield can reengineer key areas to meet today’s needs, Worley said.
From historic preservations to parades and protests, it’s clear Worley has a big impact on the heart of Springfield.
“If you want to do something downtown, he’s the guy to talk to,” said Hailey Magnus, communicationsmanager at the DSA.
Magnus, who started at the DSA in February, described her boss as passionate, dedicated and connected. She said he has a big heart for the community and called him an integral part of the team.
She said the DSA works in “one big brainstorm session,” where Worley encourages collaboration in the agency’s open concept headquarters off of Park Central Square, and is always willing to run with off-the-wall ideas.
He’s the heart that keeps the DSA running with his drive and big vision, Magnus said.
Magnus, Worley, events manager Jennifer Moseley and membership coordinator/assistant events manager Aubrey Prugger — plus Magnus’ miniature Schnauzer mix Rigby, the “office morale officer” — make up the small full-time staff.
But they don’t make it all happen alone.
The DSA couldn’t coordinate events without the support of sponsors and dozens, sometimes hundreds, of volunteers, Worley said.
While Downtown Springfield has been here for more than 150 years, Worley said he considers himself a steward of this chapter of downtown’s history.
“Thankfully, we’ve been a part of a lot of great revitalization and some real success stories, but we want to hand it off to our children and grandchildren better than how we found it,” he said.
Follow Diana Dudenhoeffer on Twitter, @kisstein
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.