During your time in Springfield it’s likely you’ve noticed a sign declaring that you are in a historic district. One such district can be found at the edge of Missouri State University’s campus: The Walnut Street Historic District.
According to the National Register of Historic Places Inventory Nomination Form for The Walnut Street Historic District—first filed in 1985 — the district encompasses sections of Walnut Street and surrounding areas, including McDaniel and Elm Streets.
While many interesting businesses on Walnut Street may catch your attention, it is largely due to the buildings they inhabit that earned the district its historic status.
“Twenty-one buildings survive from before 1900, some of the most diversely eclectic examples of the Queen Anne style to be found in Springfield and the region,” detailed the nomination form. Aside from the buildings predating 1900, 59 of the buildings in the district were built between 1901 and 1910.
According to the Downtown Springfield Association’s website, “Many of the early elements of the late 19th century still remain: brick and stone walks, carriage blocks, shakes and shingles, windows of leaded and stained glass, the carriage houses and the houses themselves — each with a story to tell.”
While the historic architecture of the Walnut Street Historic District is visible year-round, the district also holds many notable events throughout the year.
Annually, the streets of the Walnut Street Historic District are filled with people celebrating the beginning of fall at Cider Days. Countless forms of art and entertainment are sure to be found at the two-day arts and crafts festival — and of course, some cider too.
Every spring the district also becomes a bustling center for the Springfield art community during Artsfest.
According to the Springfield Regional Arts Council website, “(Artsfest) is one of the biggest outdoor art festivals in Southwest Missouri. Known for featuring over 100 artists from all over the country, live entertainment, and delicious food, patrons make it a priority to come back year after year.”
Artsfest 2022 is Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8.
Whether it’s the festivals hosted there or the architecture which stands over the district every day, the Walnut Street Historic District has posed itself as a center for culture and history in Springfield, mere feet from campus.
Follow Lillian Durr on Twitter, @lillian_durr
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.