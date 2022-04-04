Nominated for USA Today’s 2019 Best New Attraction, the History Museum on the Square is one of the top attractions in Downtown Springfield.
The museum first opened its doors in September 1975 as the Bicentennial Historical Museum at 311 College Street with Robert Neumann as its curator and director. In 1977, the museum moved to Bentley House at Drury University and was renamed Museum of the Ozarks. It moved again in 1993 to the third floor of Old City Hall where the city of Springfield offered exhibit space at no cost to the museum.
Needing more space, the museum moved from Old City Hall to Park Central Square in downtown Springfield in 2014, where it has been ever since. The History Museum on the Square opened temporary exhibits in the Historic Fox Theatre while two adjacent buildings were being renovated to add even more space to the museum.
After several years of renovations, the entire museum opened its doors at 154 Park Central Square in August 2019. With the added space, the museum now has 18,000 square feet for permanent exhibits, temporary exhibits and staff workspace.
There are several exhibits at Springfield’s History Museum on the Square. One of the most recent exhibits, called Deeply Rooted, focuses on Missouri’s long history of agriculture.
The Deeply Rooted exhibit highlights Southwest Missouri farming stories by including information on prehistoric agriculture, women in farming and how farmers bring food to our table through illustrations, artifacts and displays.
The museum’s director, curator and several volunteers helped to put the exhibit together. Using items from people’s personal collection and borrowing from Missouri State University’s museum, they were able to put together the Deeply Rooted exhibit.
“We met with several different donors and people to put things on loan in the museum — so that’s either other institutions or individuals who let us use objects that they have that are relevant to agriculture history,” said Camryn Mahnken, a senior global studies major at Missouri State University and curatorial intern at History Museum on the Square.
Deeply Rooted is a traveling exhibit and will be on view at the museum until June 19.
Follow Bradie Johnson on Twitter, @bradiehope
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.